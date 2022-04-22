Friday, Apr 22, 2022
IPL 2022, DC Vs RR: Ricky Ponting In Isolation After Family Member Tests COVID Positive

Delhi Capitals play against Rajasthan Royals on Friday night at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium from 7:30 PM onwards.

Before Ricky Ponting’s family member, six members of Delhi Capitals contingent tested COVID positive Twitter/@IPL

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 5:41 pm

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has gone into five-day isolation after one of his family members tested positive for COVID-19. Though the Australian has tested negative for the virus twice subsequently, the DC management decided to keep him in isolation as he was in close contact with the family member.

Meanwhile, Ponting’s family has also been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of, informed Delhi Capitals in a release on Friday.

“In the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he (Ricky Ponting) will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact. He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight’s (Friday’s) game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family's privacy to be respected in the current scenario,” said DC.

“The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored. The team looks forward to everyone's speedy recovery,” it added.

It is worth noting that six members of DC camp, including two players in Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert, have already tested positive for COVID-19. In the wake of first five cases of the virus in the camp, the side’s previous match that was against Punjab Kings was shifted to Mumbai’s Braboune Stadium from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Later, when Seifert too tested positive for the virus, their upcoming match against Rajasthan Royals that is slated to take place on Friday was moved from MCA, Pune to Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Delhi Capitals sit at the sixth spot in IPL 2022 table with six points from as many games.

