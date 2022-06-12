Live Streaming Of Spain Vs Czech Republic: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A2 Match Live

Czech Republic and Spain face each other in their fourth match at the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Monday (IST). While Spain are at the second spot in Group 2 of League A with five points to their credit from three games, Czech Republic are at the third position after playing as many matches. (More Football News)

Spain started their 2022-23 UEFA Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Portugal. In the next match, they played out a 2-2 draw against Czech Republic. Their first win of the ongoing edition came against Switzerland, which is their most recent match.

On the other hand, Czech Republic started the season on a winning note. They defeated Switzerland 2-1. However, in the next game, they squandered their lead not once but twice to eventually settle for a draw with Spain. In their most recent match, Czech Republic lost 2-0 to Portugal, who currently top the table with seven points from three games.

Spain vs Czech Republic, UEFA Nations League match details

Match: Spain vs Czech Republic, Group A2

Date: June 13 (Monday), 2022

Time: 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Sunday)

Venue: La Rosaleda Stadium, Spain

How to watch Spain vs Czech Republic, UEFA Nations League match

Spain vs Czech Republic, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Check global TV listings HERE.

Check complete schedule HERE.

Head-to-head

Both the sides have played six matches against each other so far. Spain have won four of them, while two have ended in draws. The two teams met last week in the ongoing UEFA Nations League. The match had ended in a 2-2 draw.

Team news

Spain’s Aymeric Laporte is currently recovering from injury and therefore misses the game. On the other hand, Czech Republic won’t play Patrik Schick and Tomas Petrasek as both the players are injured.

Likely starting XIs

Spain: Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Gavi; Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres.