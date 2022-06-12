Live Streaming Of Switzerland Vs Portugal: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A2 Match Live

Portugal take on Switzerland in their fourth match at the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Monday (IST). While Portugal hold the top spot in Group 2 of League A with seven points to their credit from three games, Switzerland are at the bottom position in the table, still looking for their first point. (More Football News)

Portugal kicked off their UEFA Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Spain. However, they next thrashed Switzerland 4-0 before beating Czech Republic 2-0. Notably, the side would be without the services of star striker and captain Cristiano Ronaldo for the upcoming match in Switzerland.

On the other hand, Switzerland are yet to open their account in the points table following three defeats in as many games. They started with a 2-1 loss to Czech Republic. After that Portugal outplayed them and Spain registered a narrow 1-0 win over the side in the following match.

While Portugal have been undefeated for the past five games - winning four of them, Switzerland have not tasted any victory yet in 2022. They have played five games and lost four of them.

Switzerland vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match details

Match: Switzerland vs Portugal, Group A2

Date: June 13 (Monday), 2022

Time: 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Sunday)

Venue: Stade de Geneve, Switzerland

How to watch Switzerland vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match

Switzerland vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Head-to-head

Both the sides have played 24 matches against each other so far. Switzerland have won ten of them, while Portugal have won nine. The remaining five games between the sides ended in draws. The two teams met last in the UEFA Nations League On June 5 this year. Portugal had won the match 4-0.

Team news

Switzerland have a fully-fit squad while Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Moutinho and Raphael Guerreiro will all miss out from the Portugal camp. They all have been rested on grounds of “management". On the other hand, Ruben Dias, who is injured, too won’t feature for Portugal at Stade de Geneve.

Likely starting XIs

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen; Breel Embolo.