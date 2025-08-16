Celtic Vs Falkirk: Brendan Rodgers Hails Squad Depth In Comfortable League Cup Win

Daizen Maeda fired the hosts ahead in the 26th minute, and Alistair Johnston added a second nine minutes into the second half

Celtic Vs Falkirk Reaction
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers during a match.
  • Celtic eased past Falkirk 4-1 in the League Cup quarters with goals from Maeda, Johnston, Murray and a Henderson own goal

  • Keelan Adams netted late for Falkirk

  • Brendan Rodgers hailed the display as a boost before their Champions League qualifier against Kairat

Brendan Rodgers was thrilled to see his Celtic changes grasp their opportunity in their comfortable League Cup triumph over Falkirk on Friday. 

The defending champions cruised into the quarter-finals with a 4-1 thumping at Celtic Park, despite Rodgers making six changes to the side that beat Aberdeen last time out. 

Daizen Maeda opened the scoring in the 26th minute for the hosts before Alistair Johnston doubled their tally nine minutes after the restart. 

The result was put beyond doubt by Dane Murray, who marked his new contract with the club by heading in his first Celtic goal just after the hour mark. 

Celtic then added further gloss when Yang Hyun-jun's low cross deflected in off Liam Henderson, with Keelan Adams netting a late consolation on his 50th Falkirk appearance.

The result marked the start of a huge week for the Scottish Premiership champions, who take on Kairat next Wednesday in the first leg of a Champions League qualifier. 

And Rodgers insisted that his team's performance here should be a platform to build on as they look to seal a place in Europe's elite competition for 2025-26.

"We started the game with the intensity and tempo we wanted," Rodgers told BBC Scotland. "There were a few moments where we weren't aggressive enough in the first half.

"We spoke about that at half-time and in the second half we really dominated the game, didn't give away anything, and we were hungry in the game.

"Overall, I'm really pleased. A lot of the players who hadn't played came in and gave great value to the team. We had good variety in attack tonight.

"We were precise around the box when we needed to be. It's a big game for us on Wednesday here.

"If we play with that same intensity and tempo as tonight, we'll have a good night. We've named a squad, and we'll wait and see what happens before the game."

