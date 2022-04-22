IPL 2022, DC Vs RR, Live Cricket Scores: Unchanged Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl Against Unchanged Rajasthan Royals

Amid COVID-19 scare, Delhi Capitals face Rajasthan Royals in match 34 of IPL 2022. Follow DC vs RR live cricket scores.
Delhi Capitals are fighting on two fronts, a health crisis inside the camp and their pursuit of a maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. And tonight, they face a marauding Rajasthan Royals side in a fixture that was originally scheduled to be played in Pune. But a COVID-19 outbreak in the Delhi camp forced the BCCI to move the match to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. And hours before the start of the match, a family member of Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for coronavirus. Ponting has gone into five-day isolation and thus he won't be available for the team tonight. Despite all the worries, Delhi have done well to thump Punjab Kings in their last match. Meanwhile, Rajasthan have also won their last match that was against Kolkata Knight Riders. Tonight's clash will see the two leading wicket-takers (Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav) and top scorer (Jos Buttler) in action. Follow updates and live cricket scores of DC vs RR, IPL 2022 match. (Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule)
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and opted to bowl fist against Rajasthan Royals.
Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has gone into five-day isolation after one of his family members tested positive for COVID-19. READ COMPLETE REPORT
Hello everyone, welcome to this space. You will be getting the match and score updates of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 game here. Stay conncted!
