Live Streaming Of India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League: Watch IND Vs BEL Men's Hockey Match Live

Indian men's hockey team faces Belgium in the second match of the double-header between the sides at the FIH Pro League 2021-22 in Antwerp. The IND vs BEL hockey match will be telecast live.

India avenged their 2020 Tokyo Olympics semi-final defeat against Belgium by beating the side in a thrilling penalty shoot-out on Saturday. India, who were trailing 3-1 at one stage in the game, bounced back in the final quarter to net two goals and level the scores.

The match entered the shoot-out where both India and Belgium got tied at 4-4 before the hosts missed in their final attempt and Akashdeep Singh scored the winner for the Tokyo Games bronze medalists. India won the match 5-4 on penalty shoot-out.

India are currently second in the nine-team FIH Pro League table with 29 points from 13 games, while Michel van den Heuvel's Belgium are third with 28 points.

India vs Belgium, hockey match details

Match day: India take on Belgium on June 12

Time: 8:00 PM IST/4:30 PM Local

Venue: Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp, Belgium

How to watch India vs Belgium, FIH Pro League hockey match

The FIH Pro League match between India and Belgium will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of IND vs BEL hockey match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required).

All the FIH Pro League matches can be watched live on watch.hockey. Registration required.

India vs Belgium, head-to-head record

India and Belgium have met 38 times. India won the first six meetings, then lost to the European rivals for the first time in 2011, at FIH Champions Challenge (3-4) in their 11th meeting. India now lead Belgium 18-15 in the head-to-head record.

Squads

India: Goalkeepers - Suraj Karkera, Sreejesh PR; Defenders - Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vc), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (c), Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh; Midfielders - Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma; Forwards - Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.