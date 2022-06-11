IND Vs BEL, Live Scores, FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22: Belgium Lead 3-2 Against India In Final Quarter

With an eye on top of the table, India kick off their European leg of FIH Pro League 2021-22 with a match against Belgium in Antwerp on Saturday. The Amit Rohidas-led side is currently placed second in the nine-team table with 27 points - one less than that of toppers Netherlands. Belgium also have 27 points, but the reigning Olympic champions are third on goal difference. Notably, India have lost their last two matches against Belgium with the most recent one being a semi-final defeat at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Follow live hockey scores and updates of India vs Belgium here.

09:32 PM IST - 4th Quarter: India 2-3 Belgium

India get a PC but they again fail to score one, thanks to Van Doren. Meanwhile, India miss another close opportunity as a mistake in defence from Belgium saw the ball lie just in front of the goal post needing just one push, but Belgium eventually made good defence.

09:31 PM IST - 4th Quarter: GOAL!!! India 2-3 Belgium

India have bounced back. Harmanpreet Singh has scored the second goal for the side from the spot. It seems India are alive in this game.

09:27 PM IST - 4th Quarter: GOAL!!! India 1-3 Belgium

Nicolas de Kerpel takes Belgium further ahead. It was a powerful drag flick from him and Sreejesh had no chance to be honest. Belgium are on top at the moment.

09:25 PM IST - 4th Quarter: India 1-2 Belgium

Belgium have got a PC but India have referred it. It seems that lack of visuals may see the PC stay... Waiting for the final verdict... Yes, as expected, Belgium's PC will stay as there are no good visuals.

09:23 PM IST - 4th Quarter: India 1-2 Belgium

No clear chance for any team yet in this quarter... Okay, forget what has just been said. A brilliant pass from the right flank from India but no striker at the striking circle saw the chance gone begging.

09:18 PM IST - 3rd Quarter Ends: India 1-2 Belgium

Belgium look favourites from here, but you cannot write off the Indian team which has been equally good today. However, Graham Reid's men have lacked execution. They need to do better in the final quarter, if they wish to stand a chance as they trail by a goal.

09:14 PM IST - 3rd Quarter: India 1-2 Belgium

Florent Van Aubel played a good reverse shot but the ball went off the post.

09:14 PM IST - 3rd Quarter: India 1-2 Belgium

Manpreet got a good opportunity after a blunder in defence from Belgium. He passed the ball to Mandeep and the latter tried to re-send the ball to him but failed in the process.

09:12 PM IST - 3rd Quarter: India 1-2 Belgium

Good chance for Belgium but a poor pass in the striking circle from them will keep India safe. The men in Blue counter-attack now but it's a good defence from Belgium.

09:08 PM IST - 3rd Quarter: India 1-2 Belgium

What a save! Belgium almost got their third goal but Sreejesh showed some amazing athleticism to make sure the match doesn't get too far away from India.

09:06 PM IST - 3rd Quarter: GOAL!!! India 1-2 Belgium

Simon Goungnard provides lead to Belgium. He got a really good pass inside the striking circle on the run and converted it beautifully into a goal.

09:02 PM IST - 3rd Quarter: India 1-1 Belgium

India got a PC but they failed to score a goal despite trying their level best, courtesy a determined Loic Van Doren who made some excellent saves as the Indian players tried not once but twice to find a goal.

08:51 PM IST - It's Half Time: India 1-1 Belgium

Both the teams got a goal each in the second quarter. India could have scored more but they can only blame themselves for not converting the opportunities. They drew the first blood but Belgium equalised comfortably. No one could have asked for a better first half. This match is evenly poised and any team can win it from here.

08:49 PM IST - 2nd Quarter: India 1-1 Belgium

Some superb passing game from India. Akashdeep played a long pass beautifully found Mandeep but good defending helped Belgium negate the threat. Meanwhile, Van Doren gets injured and walks off the pitch.

08:45 PM IST - 2nd Quarter: India 1-1 Belgium

Both India and Belgium have been equally good on the attacking and defensive fronts so far. This is a superb game of hockey on display.

08:38 PM IST - 2nd Quarter: GOAL!!! India 1-1 Belgium

Belgium get an equaliser. They get it through a field goal. Some brilliant work on the left flank from them before serving the ball at the middle of the striking circle. Sreejesh had no chance to be save it.

08:33 PM IST - 2nd Quarter: GOAL!!! India 1-0 Belgium

India have scored the first goal. Shamsher Singh is the man who gets it to his name. Abhishek's flick was not defended well by Loic van Doren and Shamsher got a high ball in front of the net. He hit the ball on the back of the net to provide India the lead.

08:29 PM IST - 1st Quarter Ends: India 0-0 Belgium

So, no goal for any of the teams in the first quarter. However, it was a really entertaining quarter as both the teams showed some amazing game. Let's see if any of the teams can get a goal in the second quarter.

08:27 PM IST - 1st Quarter: India 0-0 Belgium

A yellow card for Hardik Singh. He will remain out for two minutes. Can Belgium take advantage of that?

08:22 PM IST - 1st Quarter: India 0-0 Belgium

Another chance missed by India. This time their top goal-scorer Harmanpreet Singh failed to convert one. Meanwhile, Belgium get a PC on counter-attack... Wow! That's a superb save from Sreejesh. He committed himself completely to the ball and denied Belgium a lead.

08:19 PM IST - 1st Quarter: India 0-0 Belgium

Chance missed! Akashdeep got a golden opportunity in the striking circle but his shot went off the post. India have started this game with a good attack... Meanwhile, Belgium get a penalty corner and India manage to defend it.

08:17 PM IST - 1st Quarter: India 0-0 Belgium

No goals for India despite getting two back-to-back PCs. Loic Van Doren made a good save on the first occasion and a brilliant one on the second effort. The scoreline remains 0-0.

08:14 PM IST - 1st Quarter: India 0-0 Belgium

India have shown good intent to score so far. They have managed to keep majority of the ball possession... Here they get their first reward - a penalty corner for them.

08:11 PM IST: It's Match Time

The match between India and Belgium has kicked off.

08:06 PM IST: Time For National Anthem

Both the teams line-up for their respective national anthems. India will start and Belgium will follow.

07:51 PM IST: Belgium's Starting XI

Loic Van Doren (Goalkeeper), Arthur Van Doren, Cedric Charlier, Nicolas De Kerpel, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Alexander Hendrickx, Felix Denayer (Captain), Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon

07:45 PM IST: Head-to-head

India and Belgium have played against each other 37 times. The Men in Blue lead the head-to-head battle 17-15 against Belgium. However, Michel van den Heuvel's team has won the last two games.

07:38 PM IST: Eyes On Harmanpreet Singh

With 16 goals to his credit, Harmanpreet Singh leads the chart of goal-scorers. The vice-captain of the Indian team, undoubtedly, will be the cynosure of all eyes in today’s game. Meanwhile, Tom Boon of Belgium follows Harmanpreet with 12 goals, and he too will play a key role in the match for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Champions.

07:32 PM IST: India's Starting XI

07:29 PM IST: India Women Lose To Belgium

In the women's game that preceded that of men's, Savita Punia and company have lost 2-1 to Belgium.

07:10 PM IST: Welcome To IND Vs BEL Live Blog

Hello everyone, welcome to this space. India face Belgium today in FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22. You will get the live scores and match updates here. Stay connected!