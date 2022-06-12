Live Streaming Of India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League: Watch IND Vs BEL Women's Hockey Match Live

Indian women's hockey team faces Belgium in the second match of the double-header between the sides at the Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 in Antwerp on Sunday. The IND-W vs BEL-W hockey match will be telecast live. (More Hockey News)

A rusty-looking India gave away possession quite easily a number of times before putting up a fight in the fourth quarter against Belgium on Saturday. However, the match eventually ended 2-1 in the hosts' favour.

India women are currently placed third in the nine-team FIH Pro League 2021-22 table with 22 points, including awarded wins against England, who cancelled their trip to Bhubaneswar. On the other hand, Belgium have risen to the fifth spot with 16 points from 11 outings after their latest win.

Notably, Argentina were crowned champions of the FIH Women’s Pro League 2021-22 on Saturday. India needed to win all their remaining games to bag the title but their loss to Belgium confirmed that Argentina will finish on top of the table.

India women vs Belgium women match details

Match day: India women take on Belgium women on June 12;

Time: 5:30 PM IST/2:00 PM local;

Venue: Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp, Belgium

How to watch India women vs Belgium women, FIH Pro League hockey match

The FIH Pro League match between India women and Belgium women will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of IND-W vs BEL-W hockey match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required).

All the FIH Pro League matches can be watched live on watch.hockey. Registration required.

India women vs Belgium women, hockey head-to-head record

Belgium women have defeated India women five times in the last six meetings. India did manage to salvage a 1-1 draw in 2013.

India Squad

Goalkeepers - Savita Punia (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam; Defenders - Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale; Midfielders - Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete, Baljeet Kaur; Forwards - Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rani.