Las Vegas Aces 106-87 Dallas Wings, WNBA: Siegrist Hails 'Unbelievable' Wilson

Dallas Wings’ Maddy Siegrist labelled Las Vegas Wings’ star and A’ja Wilson as an “unbelievable player” following her side's 106-87 defeat on Sunday.
Wilson powered the Aces to victory with 34 points.
After Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to record a 30-point, 20-rebound double-double during the Aces' triumph against the Connecticut Sun last week, the WNBA MVP’s inspired form continued as she led her team to their seventh consecutive victory.
Las Vegas, now 21-14, broke the century mark for the fourth time this season and have won nine of their last ten games. Wilson was highly efficient, converting 11-of-16 shots from the floor and 11-of-14 from the free-throw line.
With 18 made three-pointers, the Aces set a new record for the most triples by a Wings opponent and posted the second-highest single-game mark in WNBA regular-season history.
And Siegrist was full of praise for Wilson.
She said: “[Wilson] an unbelievable player. Whether you guard her one-on-one or with two people, she’s going to consistently shoot over the top. We just have to do a better job limiting her touches. When she catches it on the low or mid-range like that, there’s not much you can do.”
Wings star Paige Bueckers, meanwhile, was left frustrated by her team's display.
“At the point of attack, we weren’t good enough. That led to scrambling. Kierstan Bell went 6-for-7 from three,” she said.
“That’s what she wants to do. We just have to be better in our screen coverages, switching, being up, rather than coming off horizontal. They popped the ball too easily.”
Commenting on another dazzling Wilson display, Aces head coach Becky Hammon added: “The team is playing better, that always helps, but her efficiency and getting 30 from however many shots is quite the accomplishment, but even she’ll tell you she’s more interested in the wins.”