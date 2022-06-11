Belgium women on Saturday bounced back to beat India 2-1 to clear the route for Argentina at the Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22. India, who were placed second in the nine-team table, needed to win all their remaining games to win the title but their loss meant Argentina will now be crowned as the champions at the end of the edition. (More Hockey News)

India, the only competitor for Argentina, had 22 points to their credit with six matches remaining before the first-leg game against Belgium. They were 16 points behind table-toppers Argentina. However, their 2-1 loss to Belgium means that they can now have a maximum of 37 points, which will still be one less than that of Argentina, who have two games in hand.

Talking about the game on Saturday, Belgium got an early lead before doubling the lead in the 35th minute. India did score a goal at the start of the final quarter but Belgium maintained to keep them away from an equalizer by the end of the play.

The Savita Punia-led side next faces Belgium in the second-leg match on Sunday before playing against Argentina and USA for two games apiece.

Other Results On Saturday

Netherlands women maintained their winning ways when they came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat a German side that was exciting on the counter attack but just couldn't keep the rampaging Dutch team out.

Spain and USA women could not be separated in match time but Spain's recent experiences in shoot-outs gave the European side the edge and they came away with the bonus point.

(With inputs from FIH)