Antonio Conte’s Tactics More ‘Structured’ Than Pep Guardiola, Says Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne, who joined Napoli after the expiry of his Manchester City contract, has compared the coaching styles of Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne with Napoli manager Antonio Conte. Photo: File
  • Kevin De Bruyne said Antonio Conte’s tactics are more structured and mentality-driven than those of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

  • De Bruyne left Manchester City after eight seasons, where he won six Premier League titles and a Champions League.

  • The Belgian midfielder joined Serie A champions Napoli on a free transfer ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Kevin De Bruyne revealed that Antonio Conte's tactics are more "structured" and focused on "mentality" compared to those of former coach Pep Guardiola.

De Bruyne played under Guardiola for eight years at Manchester City, where he won six Premier League titles and helped the club lift their first Champions League trophy in 2023.

The Belgian midfielder registered 119 assists in the English top-flight, only bettered by Ryan Giggs (162), and also contributed with 72 goals in 288 matches.

De Bruyne's next challenge comes in Serie A after his free transfer to reigning champions Napoli, and the 34-year-old is already noticing the difference between new boss Conte and Guardiola.

De Bruyne told Corriere dello Sport: "I'd say they're two different ways of playing: Pep is probably a little more focused on ball control and possession, while Conte is a little more structured in his game and focuses a lot on mentality.

"Pep works more on the zonal area. There are a couple of different things, but every coach has their own principles and characteristics."

De Bruyne joins the likes of Noa Lang and Sam Beukema as summer signings in Naples, but none have received as warm a welcome as the former Premier League star.

He was called the "king" by the fans when he arrived in Italy, and he is determined to repay them for their support.

"I'm not the king, I'm just a footballer," De Bruyne added. "I don't pay much attention to certain things. I try to do my job as best I can, but obviously, it's nice to be appreciated.

"I hope I can continue to have a great career."

