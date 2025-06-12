Kevin De Bruyne: Belgian Signs With Serie A Champions Napoli On A Free Transfer

Kevin De Bruyne has joined Napoli after leaving Manchester City as a free agent at the end of last season.
Napoli, who announced his arrival on social media, have not confirmed the details of his contract, though Italian media suggest he has put pen to paper on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.
De Bruyne spent 10 years with City but announced in April that he would leave when his contract expired at the end of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.
He made 422 appearances for the Citizens in all competitions, scoring 108 goals and registering 170 assists.
De Bruyne was part of Pep Guardiola's treble-winning side in 2022-23 and has won 16 trophies with the club, including six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cup triumphs and five EFL Cups.
The Belgian has the second-most assists in Premier League history (118), behind only Ryan Giggs (162), and became the quickest player to reach the 100-mark in the competition in April 2023, doing so in 237 games.
De Bruyne had been linked with a move to MLS, with Inter Miami and Chicago Fire reportedly interested in his services, but is instead joining the Serie A champions, who have won the Italian top-flight in two of the last three campaigns.