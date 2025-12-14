Premier League 2025-26: Johnstone And Mosquera Own Goals Help Arsenal Beat Wolves 2-1 At Emirates

Own goals from Sam Johnstone and Yerson Mosquera spared Arsenal's blushes as they beat Wolves 2-1 to go five points clear at the top of standings

ARS Vs WOL
Yerson Mosquera looks dejected after his own goal, as Gabriel Jesus celebrates Photo: Opta
  • Arsenal escape with 3 points against Wolves on matchday 16

  • Wolves' players scored all of the three goals

  • Check full match report

Own goals from Sam Johnstone and Yerson Mosquera spared Arsenal's blushes as they beat Wolves 2-1 to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Premier League's top and bottom sides were already separated by 31 points after just 15 games, but there was nothing to split them for much of Saturday's contest.

Arsenal did not manage a single shot on target until the 67th minute, when Declan Rice's curler was pushed away from the bottom-right corner by Johnstone.

But the Wolves goalkeeper had an unfortunate own goal against his name just three minutes later, as Bukayo Saka's inswinging corner bounced off the far post, hit Johnstone's shoulder, and bounced into the net.

However, Wolves – who had earlier gone close through Hwang Hee-chan – came battling back and appeared to have salvaged an unlikely point in the 90th minute.

Four substitutes were involved in the move that led to the goal, with Fer Lopez and Jhon Arias keeping the ball alive before Mateus Mane's delivery was glanced home by Tolu Arokodare.

But Wolves could not navigate six minutes of stoppage time, as another Saka cross was planted past Johnstone by Mosquera, as he attempted to clear ahead of Gabriel Jesus.

While Arsenal will now hope for a favour from Crystal Palace when they host Manchester City on Sunday, Wolves could be as many as 16 points adrift of safety by the end of the weekend.

Data Debrief: Unlucky Wolves lose again

Wolves were booed off by their supporters after losing 4-1 to Manchester United on Monday, but there was a very different feeling at full-time here, as Rob Edwards' side were applauded by the travelling fans.

Wolves became just the second visiting team in the Premier League this season to reach half-time with their clean sheet intact at the Emirates, after Manchester City.

It was also the first time Arsenal had failed to attempt a shot on target in the first half of a Premier League match in 2025-26, and the first instance at home since December 2024 (versus Manchester United).

Arsenal were limited to just 1.02 expected goals (xG) – their fourth-lowest tally in the Premier League this season – from 16 shots, with Wolves managing 0.38 xG from three attempts.

But two unfortunate own goals ensured they have now lost nine straight Premier League games, the longest losing run in their history at any level.

