IPL 2022: After Mitchell Marsh, Delhi Capitals’ Tim Seifert Tests Positive For COVID-19

Delhi Capitals' Tim Seifert tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. It is worth noting that this is the sixth COVID case from the DC camp. Earlier, five members of the side, including a player Mitchell Marsh, were found to be infected with the virus. Marsh was even hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals' match against Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday takes place as per the schedule.

The game that was earlier slated to take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune was shifted to Mumbai after the COVID cases in DC camp. The organizers had done it to make sure DC players stay in their hotel rooms to avoid travel.

However, the BCCI has shifted the venue of DC's next match that is against Rajasthan Royals on April 22. The venue of the match has been changed from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, informed BCCI in a release on Wednesday.

"The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing," said BCCI in a release.

"The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of COVID testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today," it added.

As per the IPL regulations, a minimum of 12 players including seven Indians are needed for the game to go ahead in case of a COVID outbreak. There is also an option to reschedule the game if the minimum player requirement is not met.

(With PTI Inputs)