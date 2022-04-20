Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IPL 2022: After Mitchell Marsh, Delhi Capitals’ Tim Seifert Tests Positive For COVID-19

Delhi Capitals' IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals on April 22 has been shifted from MCA, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

IPL 2022: After Mitchell Marsh, Delhi Capitals’ Tim Seifert Tests Positive For COVID-19
Tim Seifert has played two games for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 so far and scored 24 runs. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 7:20 pm

Delhi Capitals' Tim Seifert tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. It is worth noting that this is the sixth COVID case from the DC camp. Earlier, five members of the side, including a player Mitchell Marsh, were found to be infected with the virus. Marsh was even hospitalized.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Cricket News

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals' match against Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday takes place as per the schedule.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

IPL 2022: COVID Forces Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings Tie To Move From Pune To Mumbai

IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh Hospitalised After Testing COVID-19 Positive, Fresh Cases In Delhi Capitals Camp

The game that was earlier slated to take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune was shifted to Mumbai after the COVID cases in DC camp. The organizers had done it to make sure DC players stay in their hotel rooms to avoid travel.

However, the BCCI has shifted the venue of DC's next match that is against Rajasthan Royals on April 22. The venue of the match has been changed from  MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, informed BCCI in a release on Wednesday.

"The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing," said BCCI in a release.

"The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of COVID testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today," it added.

As per the IPL regulations, a minimum of 12 players including seven Indians are needed for the game to go ahead in case of a COVID outbreak. There is also an option to reschedule the game if the minimum player requirement is not met.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Mitchell Marsh Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings COVID-19 Tim Seifert
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read