IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Marsh Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hours after testing negative for COVID-19, Delhi Capitals' Australian recruit Mitchell Marsh returned positive in a second RTPCR test on Monday.

(IPL TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE | CRICKET NEWS)

Besides the 30-year-old all-rounder, two support staff have also tested positive. But the RTPCR reports of all other players have returned negative. The team will have more tests in the coming days.

As of now, there's no report of hospitalisation. But Marsh is expected to be out of action for at least 10 days. Delhi Capitals' are scheduled to play against Punjab Kings on Wednesday in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match.

"Mitchell Marsh's RTPCR first report has come negative. However the second RT-PCR report turned out to be positive. All other playing members have negative in RT-PCR tests. There is no threat to Wednesday's match between DC and PBKS," PTI reported quoting a BCCI source.

Marsh played his first match of the IPL 2022 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

The latest development means that the total number of cases in the Delhi camp has increased to four. The other two who have tested positive are team doctor Abhijit Salvi and the team masseur.

On Friday, Indian Premier League (IPL) reported first COVID-19 case with Delhi Capitals physiotherapist Patrick Farhart's test returning positive.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports claimed that one member of Delhi Capitals' social media team and three members of the hotel staff have also tested positive.

As per the BCCI's testing protocols, every member of an IPL squad in a team bubble is tested every fifth day unlike last season when it was done every third day.

Last year, the world's premier T20 cricket league had to be suspended at the peak of the second wave in India in May.

The BCCI then move IPL 2021 to the United Arab Emirates. The entirety of IPL 2020 was held in the UAE after multiple postponements as India grappled with the pandemic.

The BCCI is staging the league phase of IPL 2022 in four stadiums across Maharashtra to minimise the COVID-19 threat.

Now, with COVID cases gradually rising, the smooth conduct of IPL is under threat.

The IPL 2022 started on March 26 at Wankhede Stadium hosting the opener between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and last season's losing finalists, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Wankhede is also scheduled to host the final league match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on May 22.

The playoffs, including the finale, are likely to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.