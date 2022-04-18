Monday, Apr 18, 2022
DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh Tests COVID Negative, Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings Match On - Report

Delhi Capitals' Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and a team masseur apparently showed COVID-19 symptoms. Patrick Farhart remains in isolation.

Delhi Capitals have back-to-back games in Pune, against Punjab Kings on April 20 and Rajasthan Royals on April 22. Photo: IPL

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 6:49 pm

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will go ahead as scheduled on Wednesday. After the COVID-19 outbreak in the Delhi Capitals camp, there have been speculation about the possible rescheduling of the fixture in Pune.

(IPL TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE | CRICKET NEWS)

On Monday, reports emerged that at least two more fresh cases of coronavirus have been detected in Delhi Capitals' contingent, thus taking the total number to three following the team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart's positive test.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and a team masseur apparently showed some symptoms. But PTI, quoting a senior BCCI official, reported that both have tested negative on their mandatory RT-PCR tests. Farhart, however, remains in isolation.

"Mitchell Marsh's RT-PCR report has come negative. RT-PCR report is supposed to be conclusive evidence and all other members have also tested negative in RT-PCR tests. There is no threat to Wednesday's match between DC and PBKS," the source said.

Delhi Capitals, who lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, have back-to-back games in Pune - against Punjab Kings on April 20 and Rajasthan Royals on April 22.

The team was supposed to leave for Pune on Monday, but "the entire squad members have been told to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart."

As per BCCI's testing protocols, every member of an IPL squad in a team bubble is tested every fifth day unlike last season when it was every third day.

Last season, the tournament had to be suspended midway due to the second wave before it could be completed in the UAE in September-October.

