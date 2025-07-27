Sports Today Highlights, July 27: Norris On Pole For Belgian GP; All Eyes On Weather In Manchester For IND Vs ENG

Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying F1: Lando Norris steers his car during qualification. Photo: AP

Here's the highlights of all the sporting action for Sunday, July 27, 2025. In cricket, West Indies lost yet again to Australia in the 4th T20I whereas India and England continue their battle in the 4th Test, with the action moving to the fifth and final in Manchester. Arsenal face Newcastle United in a pre-season friendly as well. And in Formula 1, the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix race gets underway.

Good Morning! Good morning! We're back with our day blog, where we'll cover everything sports for July 27. Stay tuned for live updates, it's shaping up to be a big day in the world of sports.

WAFCON Nigeria won its record-extending 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title after fighting back from two goals down to beat host Morocco 3-2 in Saturday's thrilling final. Morocco was up 2-0 until Esther Okoronkwo led Nigeria back with a penalty and two assists in the final half hour. (AP)

WI Vs AUS 4th T20I West Indies, who have already lost the series, posted a mammoth 205/9 in 20 overs against Australia in the fourth T20I, to be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Earlier, Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl first. Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades

Inter Miami Play Out A Draw With Cincinnati Inter Miami played FC Cincinnati to a 0-0 draw without the suspended Lionel Messi on Saturday night. Miami and Cincinnati came into the game as winners of six of their last seven. Cincinnati, which routed Messi and Inter Miami 3-0 last Wednesday — is second in the Supporters' Shield standings with 49 points, while Inter Miami is fifth with 42 points.

Viktor Gyokeres Signs For Arsenal Viktor Gyokeres has finally signed for Arsenal FC from Sporting CP. The Swedish forward will wear the iconic no 14 shirt. "I just felt it was the right club for me," said Gyokeres. "What I heard from Mikel and [sporting director] Andrea Berta and just what I've seen in the past years, how they've been playing football. "When I played against Arsenal last season, I could really feel it was a very strong team and very difficult to play against. "That made me choose Arsenal, and of course all the history the club has and the massive fan base," Gyokeres was quoted on Arsenal.com.

Washington Open 2025 Leylah Fernandez will meet Anna Kalinskaya in the final of the hard-court D.C. Open. Fernandez, the runner-up at the 2021 U.S. Open, defeated 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-7 (2), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) across 3 hours, 16 minutes in the semifinal on Saturday. Kalinskaya needed less than half as much time to eliminate Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-3 with the help of 14 backhand winners in the other women's semifinal.

World University Games 2025 Indian athlete Seema has etched her name in the record books at the World University Games after she became the first woman to win a medal in the 5000m event at the championships. Seema clinched her maiden senior medal with the silver in the 5000m event.

AUS Beat WI By Three Wickets Australia have taken a 4-0 series lead after beating West Indies by three wickets in a closely fought affair. Cameron Green (55 not out) ensured the Aussies did not falter in the run-chase and got there in the end. WI 205/9 (20) AUS 206/7 (19.2)

Will Ben Stokes Bowl Today For England? Ben Stokes did not bowl at all on the fourth day for England against India and doubts remain whether the ENG skipper would do so on the final day. Asst coach Marcus Trescothick said that the hosts will ' wait and see' as to how Stokes responds and then will take a call on his bowling.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Qualifies For Washington Open 2025 Final Alejandro Davidovich Fokina broke big-serving Ben Shelton a half-dozen times and eliminated the No. 4 seed - 6-2, 7-5 in the Washington Open semifinals to follow up his upset of No. 1 seed Taylor Fritz a night earlier. The 12th-seeded Davidovich Fokina, a 26-year-old from Spain, will face No. 7 seed Alex de Minaur on Sunday for the title at the hard-court tournament. (AP)

Viktor Gyokeres' Journey So Far In Football Viktor Gyokeres, the story so far 📖 pic.twitter.com/8bhlJMce10 — Premier League (@premierleague) July 26, 2025

NHL News Carolina Hurricanes forward Jackson Blake has signed an eight-year, $45 million contract extension Thursday that will begin with the 2026-27 season. The 21-year-old Blake, the son of former NHL forward Jason Blake, had 17 goals and 17 assists in 80 regular-season games last season and added three goals and three assists in 15 playoff games.

Durand Cup 2025 Fixtures Group D: ITBP FT vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC – 4:00 PM (SAI Stadium) Group A: Indian Air Force FT vs South United FC – 7:00 PM (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan

Viktor Gyokeres To Attend Arsenal vs Newcastle Utd Game Arsenal's new summer recruit, Viktor Gyokeres will be in attendance for their game against Newcastle United today at the Singapore National Stadium.