Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.
Stage winner Australia's Kaden Groves celebrates on the podium after the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.2 kilometers (114.5 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Pontarlier, France.
Australia's Kaden Groves crosses the finish line to win the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.2 kilometers (114.5 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Pontarlier, France.
An emotional stage winner Kaden Groves of Australia rides after crossing the finish line to win the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.2 kilometers (114.5 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Pontarlier, France.
A smiling Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, crosses the finish line with Belgium's Wout van Aert, second left, and Britain's Simon Yates, far left, during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.2 kilometers (114.5 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Pontarlier, France.
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, pats Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, as they cross the finish line with Belgium's Wout van Aert, left, during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.2 kilometers (114.5 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Pontarlier, France.
Spectators wait for the riders to pass during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.2 kilometers (114.5 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Pontarlier, France.
The pack rides during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.2 kilometers (114.5 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Pontarlier, France.
The pack rides in the rain during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.2 kilometers (114.5 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Pontarlier, France.