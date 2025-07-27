Sports

Tour De France Penultimate Stage: Tadej Pogacar Closes In On Fourth Title; Kaden Groves Wins  

Tadej Pogacar closed in on a fourth Tour de France title after safely finishing Saturday's (July 25, 2025) penultimate stage and maintaining his big lead over arch-rival Jonas Vingegaard. Australian rider Kaden Groves won stage 20 with a late solo breakaway, while Pogacar rolled over the line about seven minutes later in the same time as Vingegaard. The Slovenian cycling star leads the two-time Tour winner Vingegaard by 4 minutes, 24 seconds, with German rider Florian Lipowitz 11:03 behind Pogacar in third overall. Barring a heavy crash or illness, Pogacar was expected to celebrate Sunday and move level with British rider Chris Froome on four Tour titles. Victory would also give Pogacar a fifth Grand Tour after winning the Giro d’Italia in dominant fashion last year.

Tour De France
Cycling Tour de France | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.

1/8
Cycling Tour de France
Tour De France | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Stage winner Australia's Kaden Groves celebrates on the podium after the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.2 kilometers (114.5 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Pontarlier, France.

2/8
Cycling Race Tour de France
Tour de France Cycling Race | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Australia's Kaden Groves crosses the finish line to win the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.2 kilometers (114.5 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Pontarlier, France.

3/8
Tour De France Penultimate Stage
Tour De France 2025 Penultimate Stage | Photo: AP /Thibault Camus, Pool

An emotional stage winner Kaden Groves of Australia rides after crossing the finish line to win the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.2 kilometers (114.5 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Pontarlier, France.

4/8
Tour de France Cycling Race
Cycling Race Tour de France | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

A smiling Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, crosses the finish line with Belgium's Wout van Aert, second left, and Britain's Simon Yates, far left, during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.2 kilometers (114.5 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Pontarlier, France.

5/8
Tour De France 2025 Penultimate Stage
Tour De France Penultimate Stage | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, pats Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, as they cross the finish line with Belgium's Wout van Aert, left, during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.2 kilometers (114.5 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Pontarlier, France.

6/8
Tour de France Penultimate Stage
Tour de France 2025 Penultimate Stage 20 | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Spectators wait for the riders to pass during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.2 kilometers (114.5 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Pontarlier, France.

7/8
Tour de France 2025 Penultimate Stage 20
Tour de France Penultimate Stage | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

The pack rides during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.2 kilometers (114.5 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Pontarlier, France.

8/8
Tour De France
Cycling Tour de France | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

The pack rides in the rain during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.2 kilometers (114.5 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Pontarlier, France.

