Sports

Tour De France Penultimate Stage: Tadej Pogacar Closes In On Fourth Title; Kaden Groves Wins

Tadej Pogacar closed in on a fourth Tour de France title after safely finishing Saturday's (July 25, 2025) penultimate stage and maintaining his big lead over arch-rival Jonas Vingegaard. Australian rider Kaden Groves won stage 20 with a late solo breakaway, while Pogacar rolled over the line about seven minutes later in the same time as Vingegaard. The Slovenian cycling star leads the two-time Tour winner Vingegaard by 4 minutes, 24 seconds, with German rider Florian Lipowitz 11:03 behind Pogacar in third overall. Barring a heavy crash or illness, Pogacar was expected to celebrate Sunday and move level with British rider Chris Froome on four Tour titles. Victory would also give Pogacar a fifth Grand Tour after winning the Giro d’Italia in dominant fashion last year.