Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Camp Hit By More COVID-19 Cases

Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart was infected with COVID last week and is currently in isolation. Farhart is also the first COVID positive case of IPL 2022.

Delhi Capitals have cancelled their travel plans to Pune on Monday due to COVID-19 scare. BCCI-IPL

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 1:29 pm

After Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart tested positive for COVID-19 last week, two more cases of possible virus infections in the contingent were reported on Monday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

(IPL TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE | CRICKET NEWS)

The recent developments thus forced Delhi Capitals to cancel their travel plans to Pune for their next game against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday. Based on the reports, Monday’s findings include an overseas player and a member of the support staff.  

“DC were supposed to travel to Pune today but the entire squad members have been told to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart,” a BCCI source told PTI on Monday.

With COVID cases rising outside the IPL bio-bubble, the virus threat inside the protected environment has also increased. Last season, the tournament had to be suspended midway due to the second wave before it could be completed in the UAE in September-October.  

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are currently eighth in the IPL 2022 points table, with just two wins and three losses. Their recent defeat came against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Reportedly, Delhi Capitals' players and staff refrained from shaking hands with the opposition after the organisers had asked them to maintain social-distancing. 

With PTI Inputs

