London City Lionesses Add Experience With Elena Linari Ahead Of WSL Debut

London City Lionesses have gained experience with the signing of Elena Linari ahead of their first Women's Super League season.
The Italian joins from Roma, where she spent four seasons, though London City have not confirmed the length of her contract.
She made 77 appearances for Roma in all competitions, netting seven goals, with five of those coming in the league.
Across spells in Italy with Brescia, Fiorentina and Roma, Linari won the Serie A title on five occasions and also lifted the Coppa Italia six times.
"Everything is so amazing here, everyone is so welcoming, and everything is so professional," Linari told the club's website.
"I'm very happy to be here at another great club. I was pushing hard to have this chance, and I'm so happy that London City gave me this opportunity."
Linari represented Italy at Euro 2025, helping her side to the semi-finals, where they were beaten 2-1 by England in extra time.
She has made 115 appearances for her country and earned her 19th major tournament cap against England (World Cup/Euros), the outright most of any player for the nation.
Linari was also named in UEFA's Team of the Tournament for her performances in Switzerland, the only Italian player to do so.