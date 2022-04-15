Friday, Apr 15, 2022
COVID-19 Hits IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals' Physio First Victim

The BCCI on Friday confirmed that Delhi Capitals' physio, Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19. He's being closely monitored by team doctors.

COVID-19 Hits IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals' Physio First Victim
Patrick Farhart was formerly with the Indian national cricket team. Courtesy: Delhi Capitals

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 6:14 pm

So far, so good? No more! The COVID-19 reality has hit the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with the first positive case reporting on Friday, hours before the start of match 25 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Cricket News

Confirming the development, the BCCI in a statement said: "Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment."

Farhart, a renowned physiotherapist, was with the Indian national team from 2015 to 2019. Later, he joined the Punjab-based IPL franchise, then known as Kings XI Punjab.

He is currently the lead physio for Delhi Capitals.

This is the first coronavirus-positive case in IPL after the last two editions were affected by the pandemic. Last year, the world's premier T20 cricket league had to be suspended at the peak of the second wave in India in May.

The BCCI then move IPL 2021 to the United Arab Emirates. The entirety of IPL 2020 was held in the UAE after multiple postponements as India grappled with the pandemic.

The BCCI is staging the league phase of IPL 2022 in four stadiums across Maharashtra to minimise the COVID-19 threat. Now, with COVID cases gradually rising, the smooth conduct of IPL is under threat.

The tournament started on March 26 with Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosting the opener between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and last season's losing finalists, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is scheduled to host the final league match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on May 22.

