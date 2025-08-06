Estevao All Smiles As Chelsea New Boy Joins Squad After Palmeiras Switch

Estevao could not contain his excitement as he joined the Chelsea squad for the first time since his transfer from Palmeiras.
The 18-year-old’s transfer to the Premier League was confirmed 14 months ago, but it was agreed that he would join the Blues after this year's Club World Cup.
Estevao has made 83 first-team appearances for Palmeiras, with 43 of those coming in the Brazilian Serie A.
He has scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 35 starts in Brazil's top flight.
The winger also scored against Chelsea at the Club World Cup, but Enzo Maresca's side beat Palmeiras 2-1 in the quarter-finals on their way to lifting the trophy.
Estevao could not contain his joy in finally joining up with the Chelsea squad as he looks to make an instant impact for the world champions.
“I am very happy, it feels very rewarding to represent Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Estevao told the club website.
"I am very happy and I hope to help the team in the best way possible," he told the club's media channels.
"I had almost a year and a half to wait until I arrived here. But it has been a year and a half that I have worked hard and have done my best to get here in the best shape possible.
"I am very, very excited. It is a new experience in my life, a new stage. I am looking forward to it and hope that it will go as well as possible."