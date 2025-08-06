ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Highlights Durand Cup 2025: The Shers Hold On To A Goalless Draw In Kokrajhar

ITBP FC Vs Punjab FC, Highlights Durand Cup 2025: Catch the highlights and updates from the ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC Group D match

Outlook Sports Desk
Here are the highlights of the Durand Cup 2025, Group D match between ITBP FC and Punjab FC at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Wednesday, 6 August. Punjab FC were held to a goalless draw by a resolute ITBP FC in Kokrajhar. Despite dominating possession and creating multiple chances through Kipgen, Santhoi, and Suhail, Punjab couldn’t break down ITBP’s solid defence. The ISL side came closest through a few set-pieces and open play deliveries, but poor finishing and a standout performance from ITBP goalkeeper Mukesh Lama kept them at bay. Both teams now remain unbeaten in the group with one game to play.
ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: Hello!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group D Durand Cup 2025 clash where ITBP FT and Punjab FC will fight for the top position at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar, starting at 4:00 PM IST.

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: Live Streaming Details

The ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Group D match will be played on Wednesday, August 6 at 4: 00 PM IST. The match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score

Here is the preview from the stadium, where ITBP FT will play against Punjab FC

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: Punjab FC Playing XIs

Bijoy Varghese for Punjab FC will make his debut today.

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: Starting XIs

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: 6' PFC 0-0 ITBP FT

Punjab FC’s Ricky Shebong found space on the edge of the box and let fly with a powerful attempt, but his shot took a deflection off a defender and rolled out for a corner, keeping the pressure on the opposition.

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: 10' PFC 0-0 ITBP FT

Uvais hurled in a long throw that found Nikhil Prabhu, who rose highest to flick it toward the far post. Kipgen lunged in to direct it goalward, but his effort rattled off the woodwork, denying Punjab FC a dramatic opener.

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: 16' PFC 0-0 ITBP FT

A well-delivered corner was met with a sharp volley attempt by a Punjab FC player, sending the ball dangerously across the face of goal. Nikhil Prabhu was inches away from converting with a simple touch, but he couldn’t make clean contact, allowing the ITBP defence to clear the threat.

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: 25' PFC 0-0 ITBP FT

Suhail was nearly through on goal after being played a delightful ball, but the ITBP defence reacted swiftly to clear the danger. Even if he had reached it, the effort wouldn’t have counted, as the linesman had already raised his flag for offside.

Earlier, ITBP FC suffered a blow when captain Suvendu Mandi had to be substituted, with Pradipta Biswas coming on as his replacement.

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: 32' PFC 0-0 ITBP FT

Kipgen found a pocket of space outside the box and decided to go for goal from distance, but his shot lacked power and placement, making it an easy save for the ITBP goalkeeper.

And that will be a drinks break.

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: 37' PFC 0-0 ITBP FT

Leon Augustine looked to inject some urgency as he cut inside and swung in a cross, but it posed little threat to the ITBP defence, who remained untroubled. So far, ITBP FC have struggled to carve out any clear-cut chances in the final third.

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: 50' PFC 0-0 ITBP FT

Suhail whipped in a brilliant ball into the penalty area, creating a golden opportunity, but Vishal, under pressure from an ITBP defender, couldn’t direct it goalwards as the chance went begging.

And that will be Half-time

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: 52' PFC 0-0 ITBP FT

Punjab FC in the second-half have been on the aggressive side with continuously putting ball in the penalty box. An early chance was missed by Jadhav when Ugesh dive in he front to save the ball.

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: 57' PFC 0-0 ITBP FT

Punjab FC are playing with growing confidence, pushing forward with intent, but the ITBP defence continues to hold firm. Kipgen manages to glide past a defender and creates space for a shot, only to see it blocked smartly by the resolute backline.

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: 61' PFC 0-0 ITBP FT

Another sharp delivery from the right flank finds Kipgen in a promising position, but he struggles to bring it under control and instead lays it off to Lhungdim. However, Lhungdim fails to capitalise as his shot sails off target, letting ITBP off the hook once again.

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: 70' PFC 0-0 ITBP FT

Pradipta gets on the end of a corner but fails to connect cleanly, sending his header wide of the mark. Moments later, Santhoi found himself with time on the ball inside the box, but Mukesh Lama came up big for ITBP, narrowing the angle and pulling off a crucial save.

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: 81' PFC 0-0 ITBP FT

Santhoi found himself in space on the flank but couldn’t capitalise, sending his cross well off target and out for a goal-kick. Earlier, Pradipta had a chance from a corner but failed to connect cleanly, heading the ball wide.

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: 90' PFC 0-0 ITBP FT

Eight additional extra minutes have been added in the clash that is still on zero-all with Ounjab FC all out on attacking mode.

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: 95' PFC 0-0 ITBP FT

Ninthoi floated a hopeful ball into the box from the right flank, but it lacked pace and direction, allowing the ITBP goalkeeper to collect it comfortably without any challenge.

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: PFC 0-0 ITBP FT  (Full Time)

Despite dominating possession and creating multiple chances, Punjab FC were unable to convert their opportunities, ultimately settling for a goalless draw against a resilient ITBP FC side in Kokrajhar.

ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Live Score: End Of Coverage

That's all from our live coverage of the goalless draw, Group D match between ITBP FC and Punjab FC at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar.

Published At:
