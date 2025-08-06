ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Match 22

ITBP FT to face Punjab FC in Group D clash today
Both the teams have won a match each and will look to take early lead
Check where you can watch the ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC match live
Punjab FC are set to take on the Indo-Tibetan Border Police FT in their second group stage match of the Durand Cup 2025 at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Wednesday, 6 August.
Punjab FC were given an early reality check in their Durand Cup 2025 opener, forced to rally from behind against Karbi Anglong before sealing a 2-1 win through goals from Pramveer and Sanathoi Singh. Their resilience will be tested again as they face an Indo-Tibetan Border Police FT side that also came from behind to beat the same opposition in their first game.
With both teams showing grit and determination in their openers, their first-ever meeting promises to be a fiercely contested encounter with top spot on the line.
ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2025 match?
The ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Group D match will be played on Wednesday, August 6 at 4: 00 PM IST.
Where to watch ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2025 match?
The ITBP FT Vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.