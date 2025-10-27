Punjab FC Vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Group C Match

Punjab FC face Gokulam Kerala in a Group C fixture of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 on October 27. Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Punjab FC Vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group C Match
Gokulam Kerala manager Jose Hevia in training with his players in Goa ahead of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match against Punjab FC on October 27, 2025. | Photo: X/GokulamKeralaFC
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala clash at GMC Stadium, Goa

  • Match on October 27 kicks off their AIFF Super Cup 2025 campaign

  • Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala available on Indian Football YouTube channel

Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala will begin their AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group C campaign by facing off at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday, October 27. This match reignites their historic rivalry, pitting former I-League adversaries against each other as both clubs aim for a strong start to the new football season.

Punjab FC made their debut in the Indian Super League (ISL) in the 2023-24 season, marking themselves as the favourites before this renewed encounter with Gokulam Kerala, once strong title contenders in India's second-tier league.

Gokulam recently endured a challenging IFA Shield 2025 campaign, suffering a 1-5 loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant and a 0-1 defeat against United SC, which prompted coach Jose Hevia to revise his team's tactics.

Punjab FC, under the guidance of new head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, will approach this Super Cup fixture with caution. They remain wary despite being the favourites, particularly after East Bengal's surprising 2-2 draw against lower-division Dempo SC.

Gokulam Kerala, on the other hand, must overcome recent struggles and work to rebuild their depleted morale to re-establish their position. Ten of Gokulam’s previous eleven matches featured at least three goals, suggesting spectators can expect a high-scoring encounter in Bambolim.

Related Content

Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala, AIFF Super Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match being played?

The Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match will be played on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 4:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Where to watch the Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match live on TV and online in India?

The Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the Indian Football YouTube channel for free. There will be no television broadcast of this match.

Published At:
