IPL 2022, SRH Vs KKR: Where To Get Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming

A buoyant Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to tame a star-studded Kolkata Knight Riders when the two former champions clash in match 25 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Mumbai's iconic Brabourne Stadium on Friday. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecast live on TV. Fans can also stream the SRH vs KKR, IPL cricket match online.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders are second in the IPL 2022 points table. They have six points from three wins and two defeats. In their last outing, Delhi Capitals handed the two-time champions a 44-run defeat in Brabourne.

Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad sit 8th in the ten-team table with four points. They lost the first two games, to Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, then won the next two, against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. They are a team in ascendency.

How To Watch SRH vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022 match 25 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Fans can stream the SRH vs KKR clash live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Team News

Sunrisers Hyderabad : Washington Sundar will miss the match. The all-rounder sustained a split webbing on his bowling hand while fielding against Gujarat Titans. Either Shreyas Gopal or Jagadeesha Suchith could fill in Sundar.

Kolkata Knight Riders : There is no injury issue, but the team must be sweating over the forms of some of their key players like Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, etc.

SRH vs KKR Head-to-head Record

Kolkata Knight Riders lead Sunrisers Hyderabad 13-7 in the head-to-head record. There was a tied match too, with KKR winning the subsequent Super Over.

Last IPL season, KKR completed a league double, winning by 10 runs in Chennai and by six wickets in Dubai.

Venue And Pitch

This will be the sixth game to be played at Brabourne Stadium this season. Teams batting second have won three times. However, in the last match, Delhi Capitals defended 215/5 by dismissing KKR for 171. Losing captain Shreyas Iyer hit 54 off 33 balls. Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to play at the venue this season.

Squads And Likely XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Likely XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Abdul Samad, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Likely XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Aaron Finch, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar.