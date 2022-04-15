SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad Keep Kolkata Knight Riders (103/5) Under Pressure

WICKET Umran Malik conceded 15 runs off the first five ball of his third over before striking once again. He has dismissed Sheldon Jackson 7 (7). KKR 103/5 (13)

13-Run Over Nitish Rana hit T Natarajan for a SIX and a FOUR in the 12th over to fetch 13 runs off it. KKR have got some good momentum again. Rana is their key. KKR 88/4 (12)

WICKET Shreyas Iyer has been cleaned up by Umran Malik. That's the beauty of extreme pace when it is delivered with good line and length. Iyer was dancing on the wicket to create room for himself and Malik bowled a toe-crushing yorker to rattle his stumps. That delivery was hard to play even if Iyer had been standing still at his crease, but his movements made it completely unplayable. Just three runs came off the over a wicket. KKR 70/4 (10)

Poor Bowling Jagadeesha Suchith erred in his line and conceded two FOURS in his first over. 10 came off it in overall. Another good one for KKR as they have now got 20 off the recent 12 balls. The momentum is now on their side. SRH would realise that they need a wicket quickly. KKR 67/3 (9)

KKR Look To Rebuild Shashank Singh conceded 10 runs off his first over. Nitish Rana hit him for a FOUR in it. Both him and Iyer will have to keep ticking the scoreboard like this if KKR wish to stand a chance in this game becuase batting in second innings for SRH is defintely going to be easier. KKR 57/3 (8)

FOUR A short ball from Umran Malik and Nitish Rana comes over the stumps and pulls it on the backward square leg for a FOUR. KKR 47/3 (7)

SRH Dominate 1st Powerplay It was a brilliant powerplay from SRH's perspective. As they got three wickets, including both the KKR openers. KKR's run rate is just 6.33 and that won't trouble the bowling team. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is looking positive in his batting approach today. KKR 38/3 (6)

Natarajan Strikes Again 4.3 - Natarajan conceded a SIX and then got the wicket of SUnil Narine on the very next ball. This is another big wicket for SRH. KKR are in deep-deep trouble. Just 6 runs came off the over and two wickets. Amazing! KKR 31/3 (5)

WICKET Venkatesh Iyer has been cleaned up by T Natarajan. It was an inswinger bowled from over the stumps that broke through Venkatesh's defence. KKR 25/2 (4.1)

Lucky Escape Venkatesh Iyer edged a ball of Bhuvneshwar Kumar but no second slip saw the ball racing to the third-man boundary for a FOUR instead. Bhuvi got good swing again in the over and Venkatesh kept missing the balls one after the another. Seven runs came off the over. KKR 19/1 (3)

Aaron Finch Out! 1.2 - Marco Jansen strikes! It was bowled from over the stumps and Finch tried to play it for a big one. No footwork saw him edging the ball to Nicholas Pooran. More than the delivery, it was Finch's timid approach towards the incoming balls that saw him losing his wicket. Just three runs came off the over and a wicket. KKR 12/1 (2)

Good Start For KKR Bhuvneshwar Kumar got some good swing in the first over. Aaron Finch was standing out of the crease to face him but once he got warning from umpire for getting in the protected area of the pitch, he took stance on back foot and smashed Bhuvi for a SIX on the very next ball. KKR 9/0 (1)

It's Game Time Venkatesh Iyer takes the strike, Aaron Finch is his partner at the non-striker's end. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the first over. Here we go!

IPL 2022 Reports First COVID Case Delhi Capitals' physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19, IPL informed in a release on Friday. Farhart is being closely monitored by team doctors, it said. READ COMPLETE NEWS

Approaching Milestones Nitish Rana needs 48 more to reach 1500 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders. Nicholas Pooran needs one six to become the 29th batter to complete a triple century of maximums in T20 cricket.

Finch, Aman Khan Make KKR Debuts While this will be Aaron Finch's first match for KKR, Aman Khan will be making his IPL debut. ICYMI: A round of applause for @AaronFinch5 & Aman Khan as they make their @KKRiders debuts. 👏 👏#TATAIPL | #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/CwYYzTtySy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2022 On the other hand, injured Washington Sundar misses out for SRH.

Playing XIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy

SRH Opt To Bowl Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders.

Cummins, Narine vs Williamson Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson is yet to be dismissed by Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine in T20 cricket. Another sturdy knock from the Kiwi can frustrate KKR.

Rasikh Salam Ruled Out Of IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Rasikh Salam has been ruled of IPL 2022 due to a back injury. Harshit Rana replaces him at KKR at his base price of INR 20 lakh. READ COMPLETE NEWS On the other hand, Washington Sundar, Sunrisers Hyderabad's lone specialist spinner, will miss the match after splitting webbing on his bowling hand during their match against Gujarat Titans.

Head-to-head Kolkata Knight Riders lead Sunrisers Hyderabad 13-7 in the head-to-head record. There was a tie, eventually won by KKR in Super Over. KKR also completed a league double against SRH last season. In fact, KKR have won their last four meetings against SRH.