Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Men's Football Final Live

Here is all you need to know about the Men's football final between Spain and France at the Paris Olympic Games 2024

Jean-Philipe Mateta, France Football Team, AP Photo
Jean-Philipe Mateta celebrates a goal against Egypt in the semi-final. Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
The Paris Olympics 2024 final has now two teams vying to be the numero uno of football - Spain take on hosts France. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The football tournament has seen some upsets, controversial moments and some dramatic goals including Morocco and Egypt, who both reached the semis for the first time in their Olympic history.

The two teams will lock horns in the elusive final on August 9 with the bronze medal match to be held on August 8, Thursday.

Spain defeated Morocco in the semi-final 2-1 to book their place in the final on Monday, August 5. The last time Spain won a gold medal in football at the Olympics was in Barcelona, 1992 Olympics.

France, on the other hand, thrashed Egypt 3-1 after extra-time, seal a spot in the final. Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta is in the form of his life, with goals in the quarter-final as well now in the semis.

In 37 meetings, Spain have won 17 to France's 13 with seven draws.

Spain 2024 Olympics squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Arnau Tenas (Paris Saint-Germain), Joan García (Espanyol), Alejandro Iturbe (Atletico Madrid).

DEFENDERS

Juanlu Sánchez (Sevilla), Marc Pubill (Almería), Eric García (Barcelona), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Jon Pacheco (Real Sociedad), Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia), Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona), Juan Miranda (Real Betis).

MIDFIELDERS

Aimar Oroz (Osasuna), Beñat Turrientes (Real Sociedad), Álex Baena (Villarreal), Adrián Bernabé (Parma), Pablo Barrios (Atletico Madrid).

FORWARDS

Fermín López (Barcelona), Sergio Gómez (Manchester City), Abel Ruiz (Sporting Braga), Samu Omorodion (Alaves), Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano), Diego López (Valencia).

France 2024 Olympics squad:

Goalkeepers: Obed Nkambadio (Paris FC), Guillaume Restes (Toulouse FC)

Defenders: Loïc Badé (Sevilla), Bradley Locko (Stade Brestois), Castello Lukeba (RB Leipzig), Soungoutou Magassa (AS Monaco), Kiliann Sildillia (Freiburg), Adrien Truffert (Stade Rennais)

Midfielders: Maghnes Akliouche (AS Monaco), Joris Chotard (Montpellier HSC), Désiré Doué (Stade Rennais), Manu Koné (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Enzo Millot (VfB Stuttgart)

Forwards: Arnaud Kalimuendo (Stade Rennais), Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyonnais), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Rayan Cherki (Olympique Lyonnais)

Spain have some veteran players in their ranks with likes of 24-year-old Juan Miranda of Real Betis. France too have some over-23 years of age players in the ranks.

Alexandre Lacazette, skipper of France, is 33 whereas Mateta is 27 years.

Thierry Henry was left unhappy following France's quarter-final win over Argentina - null
FRA 1-0 ARG, Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Unhappy With Full-Time Scenes In Quarter-Final

BY Stats Perform

When is France vs Spain, Men's football final match at Paris Olympics 2024?

France men's football team will play their final match against Spain in Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday (August 9), 2024.

What time is France vs Spain, Men's football final match at Paris Olympics 2024?

France men's football team's final match against Spain in Paris Olympics 2024 will start at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Time).

Which venue will host France vs Spain, Men's football final match at Paris Olympics 2024?

The sides will lock horns at the Parc des Princes for the grand finale.

Where to watch the Paris Olympic Games 2024 in India?

The Paris Olympic Games will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema app and website.

