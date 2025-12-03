Spain 3-0 Germany Highlights, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: Pina Nets Brace As La Roja Defends Title

Germany's Franziska Kett reacts after Spain's Claudia Pina scored the opening goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final match in Madrid on December 2, 2025. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Catch the highlights of the second leg of the UEFA Women’s Nations League 2025 final between Spain and Germany at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. After a goalless first leg in Kaiserslautern, Spain emerged victorious after winning 3-0 in the second leg against Germany, successfully defending their Nations League title. The hosts had the best chances in a frantic first half, but the match still remained goalless. Claudia Pina's goal right after the hour mark sparked an attacking frenzy from the hosts, with Vicky Lopez adding another seven minutes later before Pina rounded off the win with a solo effort in the 74th minute. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Spain vs Germany football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Dec 2025, 09:35:25 pm IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: Welcome! Hello, football fans! We are ready with a late-night football blog covering the second leg of the UEFA Women’s Nations League final between Spain and Germany. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released. View this post on Instagram A post shared by UEFA Women's Nations League (@weuro2025)

2 Dec 2025, 09:58:33 pm IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: Match Details Fixture: Spain Women vs Germany Women, Final Leg 2

Venue: Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: FIFA+

2 Dec 2025, 10:22:04 pm IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: ESP Playing XI Starting XI: Catalina Coll; Ona Battle, Irene Paredes (c), Mapi Leon, Olga Carmona; Mariona Caldentey, Laia Aleixandri, Alexia Putellas; Vicky Lopez; Esther Gonzalez, Claudia Pina. Bench: Eunate Astralaga (gk), Adriana Nanclares (gk), Leila Ouahabi, Jana Fernandez, Maria Mendez, Jennifer Hermoso, Fiamma Benitez, Eva Maria Navarro, Cristina Martin-Prieto, Edna Imade, Alba Redondo, Athenea del Castillo. ((🔔))



X𝐈 Llegó el momento, las tenemos.



Las 𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘 internacionales a las que acompañaréis con vuestras voces al pisar de inicio el césped del Metropolitano.



📺 @La1_tve#LaFinalContigo | #JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/cku0lsX3wi — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) December 2, 2025

2 Dec 2025, 10:22:04 pm IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: GER Playing XI Starting XI: Ann-Katrin Berger; Guilia Gwinn (c), Janina Minge, Rebecca Knaak, Franziska Kett; Elisa Senss, Sjoeke Nusken; Selina Cerci, Jule Brand, Klara Buhl; Nicole Anyomi. Bench: Stina Jhannes (gk), Ena Mahmutovic (gk), Sarai Linder, Kathrin Hendrich, Bibiane Schulze Solano, Lisanne Grawe, Laura Freigang, Alara Sehitler, Cora ZIcai, Linda Dallmann, Shekiera Martinez. ✨ Lass' das Ding nach Hause holen! 🏆️



📺️ 18:30 Uhr - ARD

📷️ DFB/Thomas Böcker pic.twitter.com/raNtCoPWqx — DFB-Frauen (@DFB_Frauen) December 2, 2025

2 Dec 2025, 10:43:57 pm IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: Head-To-Head Matches played: 9

Spain wins: 1

Germany wins: 4

Draws: 4 Last three results: Germany 0-0 Spain (2025)

Germany 0-1 Spain (2025)

Spain 0-1 Germany (2024)

2 Dec 2025, 11:01:28 pm IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: KO | ESP 0-0 GER The referee blows her whistle, and Germany get tongiht's final match underway at the Metropolitano. Spain have been beaten just once in 90 minutes this year, and the defending champions will look to retain their title in their first match at this venue. Stay tuned!

2 Dec 2025, 11:05:50 pm IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 5' ESP 0-0 GER What a huge chance for Spain! A perfectly-weighted pass from Pina found the run of Esther, who tried to roll it past the goalkeeper into the far corner. It goes inches wide, and Bermudez's reaction sums it up!!

2 Dec 2025, 11:11:36 pm IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 10' ESP 0-0 GER Another golden chance for Spain!! Vicky was set free with another great through ball from the midfield, and the winger cut it across towards Esther. Minge made a crucial intervention to cut out the danger, although the flag goes up eventually.

2 Dec 2025, 11:15:42 pm IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 14' ESP 0-0 GER Mapi Leon upends Anyomi and earns the first yellow card of the game. The resulting free-kick is floated into the box, but it missed the flying feet of Knaak. Much better this, from the visitors.

2 Dec 2025, 11:23:26 pm IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 22' ESP 0-0 GER After a period of Germany dominating the ball, Spain have a foray into their opponent's box. The cross from Caldentey ends with a bicycle kick from Esther, but it comes off her shin and is an easy catch for Berger.

2 Dec 2025, 11:31:03 pm IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 30' ESP 0-0 GER Another good piece of football from Germany. The Nationalelf play it inwards from the left flank, with Brand having a shot from outside the box that took a slight deflection but was caught well by Coll.

2 Dec 2025, 11:41:26 pm IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 40' ESP 0-0 GER Germany have resorted to desperate defending to keep Spain at bay. A terrific measured cross from Vicky from the right almost found the head of Esther, but Gwinn read it brilliantly and headed it away. Meanwhile, Minge commits a foul outside the box.

2 Dec 2025, 11:49:17 pm IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: HT | ESP 0-0 GER Spain will be having the same feeling about this first half that Germany had about the first leg. The best chances have fallen to the hosts, but they have been unable to make them count. Germany almost took a shock lead with the final kick of the game through Anyomi, but it was inches wide. After what has been a thoroughly entertaining half of football, we will be back with the all-important second half.

3 Dec 2025, 12:04:56 am IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: Second Half Starts! | ESP 0-0 GER Spain get the second half underway in Madrid, with the aggregate result still nil-nil despite three haves of football being played. Will we have a winner in the second half, or will be move on to extra time? Stay tuned!

3 Dec 2025, 12:16:11 am IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 56' ESP 0-0 GER An attacking start from Spain, with Pina's goal-bound shot being blocked by the defence before it can trouble Berger. The visitors are also looking much more fluent in the second half, with Cerci having a crack from inside the box, but it goes just wide.

3 Dec 2025, 12:20:17 am IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: GOAL! | 61' ESP 1-0 GER We finally get the breakthrough, and it's Pina who gets her name on the scoresheet. Berger will partly get the blame for this, failing to keep out Pina's low effort despite getting both hands on it. That takes nothing away from Spain's move, with Caldentey and Pina having a give-and-go before the final shot found the back of the net.

3 Dec 2025, 12:25:59 am IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 67' ESP 1-0 GER Germany respond quickly with a double change. Cerci and Anyomi come off, and they are replaced by Zicai and Martinez. Can the fresh legs spark a German comeback?

3 Dec 2025, 12:27:23 am IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: GOAL! | 68' ESP 2-0 GER Vicky Lopez curls in a dagger into German hearts, and Spain have doubled their lead!! It was a brilliant run from the Barcelona forward, who turned and cut inside with not a single German player closing in on her. Vicky finally had a curler with her left foot, burying it into the top corner past Berger's reach.

3 Dec 2025, 12:33:02 am IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: GOAL! | 74' ESP 3-0 GER What a goal from Pina!! A short pass from Minge was intercepted by the Barcelona forward. Yet again, not a single Germna challenge comes in, and Pina shoots from the edge of the box to find the top corner, past Berger's desperate dive.

3 Dec 2025, 12:39:08 am IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 80' ESP 3-0 GER What a moment for Jenny Hermoso to come on to the match. The 35-year-old veteran, who is Spain's highest-ever goalscorer, enters the pitch to a rousing cheer, replacing Esther. Meanwhile, Germany make a double change, with Dallmann and Heindrich coming on in place of Nusken and Brand.

3 Dec 2025, 12:44:52 am IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 85' ESP 3-0 GER Nothing is falling Germany's way in the final. Buhl, who has been Germany's best player across both legs, found herself on the left edge of the box. She cut inside and had a shot, which was blocked. The rebound fell to her, and she had another delayed effort that is deflected behind for a corner.

3 Dec 2025, 12:47:24 am IST Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 88' ESP 3-0 GER With the tie all but over, Spain make a double change. Tonight's hero, Claudia Pina, comes off, as does Putellas. Replacing them are Imade and Benitez.