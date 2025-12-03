Spain 3-0 Germany Highlights, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: Pina Nets Brace As La Roja Defends Title

Spain vs Germany Highlights, UEFA Women’s Nations League 2025 Final: Follow the play-by-play updates from the second leg match between Spain Women and Germany Women at Metropolitano Stadium, as it happened on December 2, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Spain vs Germany live score UEFA Women’s Nations League 2025 final leg 2
Germany's Franziska Kett reacts after Spain's Claudia Pina scored the opening goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final match in Madrid on December 2, 2025. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Catch the highlights of the second leg of the UEFA Women’s Nations League 2025 final between Spain and Germany at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. After a goalless first leg in Kaiserslautern, Spain emerged victorious after winning 3-0 in the second leg against Germany, successfully defending their Nations League title. The hosts had the best chances in a frantic first half, but the match still remained goalless. Claudia Pina's goal right after the hour mark sparked an attacking frenzy from the hosts, with Vicky Lopez adding another seven minutes later before Pina rounded off the win with a solo effort in the 74th minute. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Spain vs Germany football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! We are ready with a late-night football blog covering the second leg of the UEFA Women’s Nations League final between Spain and Germany. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: Match Details

  • Fixture: Spain Women vs Germany Women, Final Leg 2

  • Venue: Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid

  • Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

  • Time: 11:00 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: FIFA+

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: ESP Playing XI

Starting XI: Catalina Coll; Ona Battle, Irene Paredes (c), Mapi Leon, Olga Carmona; Mariona Caldentey, Laia Aleixandri, Alexia Putellas; Vicky Lopez; Esther Gonzalez, Claudia Pina.

Bench: Eunate Astralaga (gk), Adriana Nanclares (gk), Leila Ouahabi, Jana Fernandez, Maria Mendez, Jennifer Hermoso, Fiamma Benitez, Eva Maria Navarro, Cristina Martin-Prieto, Edna Imade, Alba Redondo, Athenea del Castillo.

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: GER Playing XI

Starting XI: Ann-Katrin Berger; Guilia Gwinn (c), Janina Minge, Rebecca Knaak, Franziska Kett; Elisa Senss, Sjoeke Nusken; Selina Cerci, Jule Brand, Klara Buhl; Nicole Anyomi.

Bench: Stina Jhannes (gk), Ena Mahmutovic (gk), Sarai Linder, Kathrin Hendrich, Bibiane Schulze Solano, Lisanne Grawe, Laura Freigang, Alara Sehitler, Cora ZIcai, Linda Dallmann, Shekiera Martinez.

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: Head-To-Head

  • Matches played: 9

  • Spain wins: 1

  • Germany wins: 4

  • Draws: 4

Last three results:

  • Germany 0-0 Spain (2025)

  • Germany 0-1 Spain (2025)

  • Spain 0-1 Germany (2024)

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: KO | ESP 0-0 GER

The referee blows her whistle, and Germany get tongiht's final match underway at the Metropolitano. Spain have been beaten just once in 90 minutes this year, and the defending champions will look to retain their title in their first match at this venue. Stay tuned!

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 5' ESP 0-0 GER

What a huge chance for Spain! A perfectly-weighted pass from Pina found the run of Esther, who tried to roll it past the goalkeeper into the far corner. It goes inches wide, and Bermudez's reaction sums it up!!

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 10' ESP 0-0 GER

Another golden chance for Spain!! Vicky was set free with another great through ball from the midfield, and the winger cut it across towards Esther. Minge made a crucial intervention to cut out the danger, although the flag goes up eventually.

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 14' ESP 0-0 GER

Mapi Leon upends Anyomi and earns the first yellow card of the game. The resulting free-kick is floated into the box, but it missed the flying feet of Knaak. Much better this, from the visitors.

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 22' ESP 0-0 GER

After a period of Germany dominating the ball, Spain have a foray into their opponent's box. The cross from Caldentey ends with a bicycle kick from Esther, but it comes off her shin and is an easy catch for Berger.

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 30' ESP 0-0 GER

Another good piece of football from Germany. The Nationalelf play it inwards from the left flank, with Brand having a shot from outside the box that took a slight deflection but was caught well by Coll.

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 40' ESP 0-0 GER

Germany have resorted to desperate defending to keep Spain at bay. A terrific measured cross from Vicky from the right almost found the head of Esther, but Gwinn read it brilliantly and headed it away. Meanwhile, Minge commits a foul outside the box.

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: HT | ESP 0-0 GER

Spain will be having the same feeling about this first half that Germany had about the first leg. The best chances have fallen to the hosts, but they have been unable to make them count. Germany almost took a shock lead with the final kick of the game through Anyomi, but it was inches wide.

After what has been a thoroughly entertaining half of football, we will be back with the all-important second half.

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: Second Half Starts! | ESP 0-0 GER

Spain get the second half underway in Madrid, with the aggregate result still nil-nil despite three haves of football being played. Will we have a winner in the second half, or will be move on to extra time? Stay tuned!

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 56' ESP 0-0 GER

An attacking start from Spain, with Pina's goal-bound shot being blocked by the defence before it can trouble Berger. The visitors are also looking much more fluent in the second half, with Cerci having a crack from inside the box, but it goes just wide.

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: GOAL! | 61' ESP 1-0 GER

We finally get the breakthrough, and it's Pina who gets her name on the scoresheet. Berger will partly get the blame for this, failing to keep out Pina's low effort despite getting both hands on it.

That takes nothing away from Spain's move, with Caldentey and Pina having a give-and-go before the final shot found the back of the net.

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 67' ESP 1-0 GER

Germany respond quickly with a double change. Cerci and Anyomi come off, and they are replaced by Zicai and Martinez. Can the fresh legs spark a German comeback?

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: GOAL! | 68' ESP 2-0 GER

Vicky Lopez curls in a dagger into German hearts, and Spain have doubled their lead!! It was a brilliant run from the Barcelona forward, who turned and cut inside with not a single German player closing in on her. Vicky finally had a curler with her left foot, burying it into the top corner past Berger's reach.

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: GOAL! | 74' ESP 3-0 GER

What a goal from Pina!! A short pass from Minge was intercepted by the Barcelona forward. Yet again, not a single Germna challenge comes in, and Pina shoots from the edge of the box to find the top corner, past Berger's desperate dive.

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 80' ESP 3-0 GER

What a moment for Jenny Hermoso to come on to the match. The 35-year-old veteran, who is Spain's highest-ever goalscorer, enters the pitch to a rousing cheer, replacing Esther.

Meanwhile, Germany make a double change, with Dallmann and Heindrich coming on in place of Nusken and Brand.

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 85' ESP 3-0 GER

Nothing is falling Germany's way in the final. Buhl, who has been Germany's best player across both legs, found herself on the left edge of the box. She cut inside and had a shot, which was blocked. The rebound fell to her, and she had another delayed effort that is deflected behind for a corner.

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 88' ESP 3-0 GER

With the tie all but over, Spain make a double change. Tonight's hero, Claudia Pina, comes off, as does Putellas. Replacing them are Imade and Benitez.

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: FT | ESP 3-0 GER

The referee blows her whistle, and the match is over. Spain have successfully defender their Women's Nations League title, courtesy of a terrific brace from Pina, who started and ended the scoring in a terrific second half display from the hosts.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Harshit Rana Gets Breakthrough Wicket Of Markram|SA 197/3 (30)

  2. India T20I Squad For South Africa Series Announced: Hardik Back; Gill's Involvement Subject To Fitness Clearance

  3. Virat Kohli To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy For Delhi: DDCA President Rohan Jaitley

  4. IND Vs SA 1st ODI: Harshit Rana Reprimanded By ICC For Code Of Conduct Breach During Ranchi Match

  5. IND Vs SA: Ruturaj Gaikwad Registers Maiden ODI Hundred In Raipur

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  2. In The 'New India' No One Lynched Mohammad Akhlaq

  3. Red Alert in Chennai: Cyclone Ditwah Brings Extremely Heavy Rainfall and Floods

  4. Delhi HC Allows Dr Reddy’s To Export Semaglutide But Blocks India Sales Until March 2026

  5. Jharkhand In Flux: Hemant Soren's Alliance Dilemma

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Peskov Calls For India–Russia Trade Free From Third-Party Pressure

  2. At Least 334 People Dead: Cyclone Ditwah Devastates Sri Lanka

  3. Imran Khan’s Sister Allowed Jail Visit Amid Rising Concerns Over His Health

  4. Pakistan Again Claims It Shot Down Multiple Indian Jets During May Conflict

  5. Security Tightened As Chinese Medical Experts Join Treatment Of Critically Ill Khaleda Zia

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution