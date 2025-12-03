Spain 3-0 Germany Highlights, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: Pina Nets Brace As La Roja Defends Title

Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! We are ready with a late-night football blog covering the second leg of the UEFA Women’s Nations League final between Spain and Germany. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: Match Details
Fixture: Spain Women vs Germany Women, Final Leg 2
Venue: Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid
Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Time: 11:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: FIFA+
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: ESP Playing XI
Starting XI: Catalina Coll; Ona Battle, Irene Paredes (c), Mapi Leon, Olga Carmona; Mariona Caldentey, Laia Aleixandri, Alexia Putellas; Vicky Lopez; Esther Gonzalez, Claudia Pina.
Bench: Eunate Astralaga (gk), Adriana Nanclares (gk), Leila Ouahabi, Jana Fernandez, Maria Mendez, Jennifer Hermoso, Fiamma Benitez, Eva Maria Navarro, Cristina Martin-Prieto, Edna Imade, Alba Redondo, Athenea del Castillo.
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: GER Playing XI
Starting XI: Ann-Katrin Berger; Guilia Gwinn (c), Janina Minge, Rebecca Knaak, Franziska Kett; Elisa Senss, Sjoeke Nusken; Selina Cerci, Jule Brand, Klara Buhl; Nicole Anyomi.
Bench: Stina Jhannes (gk), Ena Mahmutovic (gk), Sarai Linder, Kathrin Hendrich, Bibiane Schulze Solano, Lisanne Grawe, Laura Freigang, Alara Sehitler, Cora ZIcai, Linda Dallmann, Shekiera Martinez.
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: Head-To-Head
Matches played: 9
Spain wins: 1
Germany wins: 4
Draws: 4
Last three results:
Germany 0-0 Spain (2025)
Germany 0-1 Spain (2025)
Spain 0-1 Germany (2024)
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: KO | ESP 0-0 GER
The referee blows her whistle, and Germany get tongiht's final match underway at the Metropolitano. Spain have been beaten just once in 90 minutes this year, and the defending champions will look to retain their title in their first match at this venue. Stay tuned!
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 5' ESP 0-0 GER
What a huge chance for Spain! A perfectly-weighted pass from Pina found the run of Esther, who tried to roll it past the goalkeeper into the far corner. It goes inches wide, and Bermudez's reaction sums it up!!
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 10' ESP 0-0 GER
Another golden chance for Spain!! Vicky was set free with another great through ball from the midfield, and the winger cut it across towards Esther. Minge made a crucial intervention to cut out the danger, although the flag goes up eventually.
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 14' ESP 0-0 GER
Mapi Leon upends Anyomi and earns the first yellow card of the game. The resulting free-kick is floated into the box, but it missed the flying feet of Knaak. Much better this, from the visitors.
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 22' ESP 0-0 GER
After a period of Germany dominating the ball, Spain have a foray into their opponent's box. The cross from Caldentey ends with a bicycle kick from Esther, but it comes off her shin and is an easy catch for Berger.
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 30' ESP 0-0 GER
Another good piece of football from Germany. The Nationalelf play it inwards from the left flank, with Brand having a shot from outside the box that took a slight deflection but was caught well by Coll.
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 40' ESP 0-0 GER
Germany have resorted to desperate defending to keep Spain at bay. A terrific measured cross from Vicky from the right almost found the head of Esther, but Gwinn read it brilliantly and headed it away. Meanwhile, Minge commits a foul outside the box.
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: HT | ESP 0-0 GER
Spain will be having the same feeling about this first half that Germany had about the first leg. The best chances have fallen to the hosts, but they have been unable to make them count. Germany almost took a shock lead with the final kick of the game through Anyomi, but it was inches wide.
After what has been a thoroughly entertaining half of football, we will be back with the all-important second half.
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: Second Half Starts! | ESP 0-0 GER
Spain get the second half underway in Madrid, with the aggregate result still nil-nil despite three haves of football being played. Will we have a winner in the second half, or will be move on to extra time? Stay tuned!
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 56' ESP 0-0 GER
An attacking start from Spain, with Pina's goal-bound shot being blocked by the defence before it can trouble Berger. The visitors are also looking much more fluent in the second half, with Cerci having a crack from inside the box, but it goes just wide.
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: GOAL! | 61' ESP 1-0 GER
We finally get the breakthrough, and it's Pina who gets her name on the scoresheet. Berger will partly get the blame for this, failing to keep out Pina's low effort despite getting both hands on it.
That takes nothing away from Spain's move, with Caldentey and Pina having a give-and-go before the final shot found the back of the net.
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 67' ESP 1-0 GER
Germany respond quickly with a double change. Cerci and Anyomi come off, and they are replaced by Zicai and Martinez. Can the fresh legs spark a German comeback?
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: GOAL! | 68' ESP 2-0 GER
Vicky Lopez curls in a dagger into German hearts, and Spain have doubled their lead!! It was a brilliant run from the Barcelona forward, who turned and cut inside with not a single German player closing in on her. Vicky finally had a curler with her left foot, burying it into the top corner past Berger's reach.
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: GOAL! | 74' ESP 3-0 GER
What a goal from Pina!! A short pass from Minge was intercepted by the Barcelona forward. Yet again, not a single Germna challenge comes in, and Pina shoots from the edge of the box to find the top corner, past Berger's desperate dive.
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 80' ESP 3-0 GER
What a moment for Jenny Hermoso to come on to the match. The 35-year-old veteran, who is Spain's highest-ever goalscorer, enters the pitch to a rousing cheer, replacing Esther.
Meanwhile, Germany make a double change, with Dallmann and Heindrich coming on in place of Nusken and Brand.
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 85' ESP 3-0 GER
Nothing is falling Germany's way in the final. Buhl, who has been Germany's best player across both legs, found herself on the left edge of the box. She cut inside and had a shot, which was blocked. The rebound fell to her, and she had another delayed effort that is deflected behind for a corner.
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: 88' ESP 3-0 GER
With the tie all but over, Spain make a double change. Tonight's hero, Claudia Pina, comes off, as does Putellas. Replacing them are Imade and Benitez.
Spain vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 2: FT | ESP 3-0 GER
The referee blows her whistle, and the match is over. Spain have successfully defender their Women's Nations League title, courtesy of a terrific brace from Pina, who started and ended the scoring in a terrific second half display from the hosts.