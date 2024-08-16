Mallorca Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 1

Real Madrid open their title defence in the La Liga this Sunday with a visit to the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix where they play Mallorca in the campaign openers of both the teams. (More Football News)
The La Liga 2024-25 has begun and Real Madrid enter another season as one of the best teams in not just Spain but in Europe. Their hopes of defending their title in Spain and Europe have been further bolstered by the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.
The Los Blancos have already started on a high note winning the UEFA Super Cup with Mbappe putting himself on the scoresheet. They will look to begin their season on a high against Mallorca, a team they defeated twice last season.
Mallorca finished 15th in La Liga last season. Playing at home, Mallorca will like to start their campaign strongly against a star studded Real Madrid.
Here is how you can watch the Mallorca vs Real Madrid at the La Liga 2024-25.
Mallorca vs Real Madrid Live Streaming
When is Mallorca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 matchday 1?
The Mallorca vs Real Madrid takes place on Sunday, August 18 as per local time at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.
What is the start time for Mallorca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 matchday 1?
The Mallorca vs Real Madrid match begins 1:00 AM on Monday, August 19 IST.
How to watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 matchday 1 in India?
The La Liga matches for the 2024/25 season will be live streamed on Galaxy Racer's website in India. Users will have to login on the website to live stream the matches.
The broadcast of La Liga 2024-25 season on TV is still not confirmed.