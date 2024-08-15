Luis Enrique Labels Kylian Mbappe Questions 'Boring' Following Real Madrid Debut

Luis Enrique said questions regarding Kylian Mbappe are "boring" as Paris Saint-Germain begin life without the Frenchman this weekend against Le Havre. (More Football News)
Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid in June, scored on his maiden outing for Los Blancos in their 2-0 UEFA Super Cup win against Atalanta on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old became the first Madrid player to score on his competitive debut in the Super Cup since Marco Asensio did so against Sevilla back in 2016.
And despite no longer being a part of Enrique's squad, the PSG head coach was asked by a Spanish journalist if he had watched the encounter unfold in Warsaw.
"My God these Spanish people are boring. I didn't imagine you were going to ask me a question about Kylian again," Enrique said as he shook his head.
"But I don't have anything to hide. I have always adored Kylian Mbappe and he is a unique and exceptional person. I wish him the best, and that Madrid lose against us."
The Parisian's will need to find a new source of goals for the upcoming season after Mbappe posted his best figures in a campaign since his move from Monaco in 2018.
Mbappe managed 34 goal contributions in Ligue 1 (27 goals and seven assists), with Goncalo Ramos (12) and Ousmane Dembele (11) his closest challengers.
However, Enrqiue is relishing the challenge that lies ahead as he goes in search of a fourth major honour at the Parc des Princes.
"If someone else scores 40 goals, that would be great," Enrique said.
"But based on my experience, it is better to have four players scoring 12 - that would make 48, which is more than 40.
"I think it's a fascinating challenge. It's a challenge to show that football is a collective sport."