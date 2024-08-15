Football

La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe Makes Real Madrid Heavy Favourites To Repeat As Champions

The league kicks off Thursday with Copa del Rey champion Athletic Bilbao hosting Getafe, while Girona — the surprise team from last season after a third-place finish — will visit Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis

Real Madrids Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal. AP Photo
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland. AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic
Real Madrid was one of the teams to beat in Europe last season, winning the Spanish league with ease and adding another Champions League trophy to its collection. (More Football News)

And, what was good got even better for 2024-25, with France star Kylian Mbappe finally joining the Spanish powerhouse after years of flirtation between both sides. Mbappe's addition makes Madrid the heavy favourite to win back-to-back league titles for the first time since 2007-08.

Barcelona, still struggling financially, will debut coach Hansi Flick, while Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid brought in Argentina forward Julian Alvarez and Spain defender Robin Le Normand to improve its squad.

The league kicks off Thursday with Copa del Rey champion Athletic Bilbao hosting Getafe, while Girona — the surprise team from last season after a third-place finish — will visit Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis.

Here's what to watch in the Spanish league this season:

Mbappe's Madrid

Mbappe will boost a Madrid attack that includes Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo and will also count on young Brazil sensation Endrick. Mbappé is likely to start alongside Vinicius, with Rodrygo losing his spot as a starter. Endrick, who is only 18, is expected to wait longer to make it to the squad.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti won't count on stalwart Toni Kroos, who retired after last season. But, fellow veteran midfielder Luka Modric will stick around for what is expected to be his final campaign with the club.

Ancelotti will still count on Jude Bellingham, returning after thriving in his first season with Madrid. Madrid's success came despite many serious injuries to some of its top players, including Thibaut Courtois, Éder Militão and David Alaba — all who should be fully fit again to start the new season.

There was an early setback already, though, with midfielder Eduardo Camavinga set to miss several weeks because of a knee injury. The defending champions, looking to win their third league title in four seasons, debut at Mallorca on Sunday.

Flick's Barcelona

The Hansi Flick era in Barcelona began after the German coach replaced former great Xavi Hernandez, whose final year with the club was marred by turmoil on and off the field.

Flick won't get any new significant signings for his first season, which will begin amid lingering doubts surrounding the fitness of midfielders Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong.

Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo are among the players not staying for 2024-25. Barcelona, which finished 10 points behind Madrid last season, kicks off its campaign at Valencia on Saturday.

Atletico's additions

Atletico Madrid finished only fourth last season, behind Girona, Barcelona and Madrid. Simeone's team ended 19 points behind the city rival in the standings. But, the club boosted its squad with some international players, which include Álvarez, Le Normande and Alexander Sorloth of Norway.

France forward Antoine Griezmann should remain the team's top weapon in attack. Among those who left are Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Memphis Depay and Spain international Álvaro Morata. Atletico's first game will be at Villarreal on Monday.

Girona's losses

Girona made an impressive run to third place last season, earning a spot in the Champions League for the first time in club history. But, the Catalan club will have a hard time repeating its success after the departures of several players, including Artem Dovbyk, Aleix Garcia, Savinho, Eric Garcia and Yan Couto.

Others

Girona will debut against a Real Betis squad that will be among the other contenders, at least for a European spot. The group also includes Basque Country rivals Athletic and Real Sociedad.

Valencia and Villarreal will be looking to build on decent seasons in 2023-24, while Sevilla hopes to be further from the relegation zone than it was last campaign. Leganes, Valladolid and Espanyol were the three teams promoted to the first division.

