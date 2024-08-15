'I Have No Limit' – Kylian Mbappe Targets 50 Goals After Scoring On Real Madrid Debut

Kylian Mbappe targeted a haul of 50 goals in his first season with Real Madrid after scoring on his debut in their UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta, declaring: "I have no limit". (More Football News)
Mbappe joined Federico Valverde on the scoresheet as Champions League holders Madrid won the Super Cup for a record-breaking sixth time on Wednesday, beating La Dea 2-0.
The former Paris Saint-Germain forward slammed into the top-right corner after being teed up by Jude Bellingham after 68 minutes in Warsaw, where Madrid were arguably unfortunate not to win by a greater margin.
Having contributed 44 goals and 10 assists during his final campaign in France, Mbappe is hopeful of an even more impressive return in his debut season with Los Blancos.
"We're at Real Madrid, we have no limit, I have no limit," Mbappe told Movistar.
"If I can score 50 goals, it's 50. But the most important thing is to win and improve as a team, because we're going to win as a team.
"It was a great night. I've been waiting for this moment a long time, to play in this shirt, with this badge, for these fans. It's a great moment for me.
"Winning a trophy is very important, we know that we always have to win. I'm very happy, for sure with the goal, for a forward like me, being decisive in my first game, but more importantly, it's a pleasure to play."
Mbappe played as a central striker flanked by Brazil internationals Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, with Bellingham playing in a slightly deeper role than that he occupied in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu.
After Vinicius and Bellingham combined to tee up his goal, Mbappe said he was excited to develop alongside the two Ballon d'Or contenders.
"They're two great players," Mbappe said when asked about Vinicius and Bellingham.
"Here we have the best in every position. I'm happy to play with the entire squad we have, we'll improve for sure, me first of all, but today is a positive step."