Football

UEFA Super Cup: Carlo Ancelotti Coy Over Potential Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Debut

Carlo Ancelotti remained coy when asked about the chances of Kylian Mbappe making his Real Madrid debut in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday

Carlo Ancelotti and Kylian Mbappe in Madrid colours
Carlo Ancelotti and Kylian Mbappe in Madrid colours
info_icon

Carlo Ancelotti remained coy when asked about the chances of Kylian Mbappe making his Real Madrid debut in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Madrid won the Champions League by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in June to set up a meeting with Europa League winners Atalanta in Warsaw.

Ancelotti had previously said after a pre-season friendly that he planned on using players who had won the trophy for the Super Cup match.

Mbappe joined as a free agent in June and has now started training with the team following his extended break due to France's involvement in Euro 2024.

And though Ancelotti remained tight-lipped about how Mbappe could be used, he did not rule out a first appearance for the Frenchman in a Madrid shirt.

"Mbappe has arrived well, just like the other players who joined last week," Ancelotti said in his press conference on Tuesday.

"We haven't had much time to train, but we are doing very well, and Kylian has also arrived in good shape. He is adapting very well. Obviously, everyone who is here can play tomorrow."

Madrid are aiming to win the Super Cup for a record sixth time, leapfrogging Barcelona and AC Milan, who have also both won five.

They are also chasing history once again this season with seven titles available for the first time due to FIFA's new Intercontinental Cup.

"As always, we're starting the season with all the excitement and desire," Ancelotti added.

"It's the first title of a season that is going to be very demanding but can also be very successful. We want to start it well. We are aware of the difficulties, but I see the team in good shape, motivated to play a great game." 

