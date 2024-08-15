Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta: Kylian Mbappe Gets Debut Goal As Los Blancos Win Super Cup

Kylian Mbappe started his Real Madrid career with a goal as Los Blancos beat Europa League holders Atalanta 2-0 in Warsaw, winning the UEFA Super Cup for a record-breaking sixth time. (More Football News)
Mbappe fired into the top-right corner following good work from Jude Bellingham to clinch victory for the Champions League winners after 68 minutes, nine minutes after Federico Valverde had opened the scoring.
The best chance of a tepid first half fell Madrid's way in stoppage time, with Rodrygo rattling the crossbar after taking in Vinicius Junior's delicate outside-of-the-boot pass.
Thibaut Courtois then made a full-stretch save to keep out Mario Pasalic's header shortly after the restart, and Madrid took full advantage of that reprieve by hitting the front just before the hour mark.
Vinicius drove to the byline on the left side of the area before cutting back for Valverde, who could not miss from almost directly beneath the crossbar.
Vinicius was then denied by Juan Musso when one-on-one, and Madrid's newfound swagger resulted in a debut goal for their latest Galactico. Mbappe hammered home after being picked out by Bellingham inside a crowded penalty area.
Mbappe is the first Madrid player to score on his competitive debut for the club since Bellingham did so against Athletic Bilbao 12 months ago, and the first to do so in the Super Cup since Marco Asensio versus Sevilla in 2016.
Data Debrief: Records for Madrid and Ancelotti
Madrid's victory was their sixth in the Super Cup, taking them clear of Milan and rivals Barcelona for the outright most in the competition's history.
Three of those wins have come under Ancelotti (2014, 2022 and 2024), who also oversaw triumphs for Milan in 2003 and 2007.
His five Super Cup victories are the most of any coach, with Wednesday's win taking him clear of Pep Guardiola (four).