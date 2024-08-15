Jude Bellingham Describes Kylian Mbappe As Perfect Team-Mate After Debut Goal

Jude Bellingham hailed Kylian Mbappe as the ideal team-mate after the Frenchman began his Real Madrid career with a goal in their UEFA Super Cup victory over Atalanta. (More Football News)
Mbappe hammered his finish into the top-right corner to give Madrid daylight after 68 minutes at the Stadion Narodowy, having been picked out near the penalty spot by Bellingham.
That strike made the former Paris Saint-Germain star the first Madrid player to net on his debut since Bellingham made an immediate impact last August, scoring in their opening match in LaLiga against Athletic Bilbao.
Asked whether Mbappe's debut goal was written in the stars by TNT Sports, Bellingham said: "I think so, he's just one of those players, isn't he?
"He's brilliant, he's so sharp and he has so much technical quality. He's a great team-mate as well.
"He doesn't just rely on the quality he has, he works like a dog as well. Full credit to him and he deserves it tonight."
Many had queried how Carlo Ancelotti would field Mbappe, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the same lineup, but the quartet combined to great effect in the second half.
Playing in a slightly deeper position than that he occupied in his first campaign in Spain, Bellingham enjoyed the most touches (75) and created the most chances (three) of any Madrid player.
He has now registered an assist on all three of his final appearances for Madrid, also laying on goals in last season's Champions League and Supercopa de Espana showpiece games.
Asked how he found playing alongside Mbappe, Vinicius and Rodrygo, Bellingham said: "We've got a new-look team, I think in the first half we were still adjusting but in the second half it all came together.
"I thought we were brilliant. It was really nice. It's going to be a long year for us if we do well in everything, which is want we want to do. So we've got to enjoy nights like tonight.
"It's all about being patient, we're going to suffer at times but we've just got to find our rhythms and play with a smile, enjoy it.
"I think we just need to get a feel for our positions. I can go higher when I need to, and I can come back and help in the build-up as well.
"Whatever the coach wants from me, I'll do it. I don't know if I'm always going to score or make goals but hopefully I'll always be involved in helping the team win."