Football

Kylian Mbappe Could Make Dream Real Madrid Debut In UEFA Super Cup Clash

Kylian Mbappe is the biggest draw after finally joining Madrid following a drawn-out saga with his former club Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe Joins Real Madrid FC Photo gallery_1
Kylian Mbappe unveiled as Real Madrid player | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas
info_icon

Kylian Mbappe. Vinícius Júnior. Endrick. Jude Bellingham. Rodrygo. Arda Guler. Real Madrid has a slew of world-class forwards at its disposal for the club's first competitive game of the 2024-25 season. (More Football News)

And Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperino wants them all to play against his team in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

“You don't know who to hope might not play,” Gasperini said Tuesday, soon after arriving at the National Stadium in Warsaw where the match will be played.

“So I hope they pick their best team because you can only produce your best when you come up against the best opposition.”

The UEFA Super Cup will be contested between Real Madrid and Atalanta. - X/9jafutballnews
Real Madrid Vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Mbappe is the biggest draw after finally joining Madrid following a drawn-out saga with his former club Paris Saint-Germain. He was introduced to the club's fans at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last month, after playing in the European Championship with France, but wasn't part of the squad on its U.S. tour.

He started training with Madrid last week and is expected to feature for the 15-time European champions against Atalanta.

The Italian team will start as the underdog, like it was before beating Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final to win the club's first European title and first trophy in 61 years.

“We come without usual feel-good factor," Gasperini said through a translator, "and with our usual desire to shock and amaze.”

The Super Cup is an annual match between the winners of last season's Champions League and Europa League.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ben Stokes Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Test Series Due To Hamstring Tear
  2. T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific, Sub-Regional Qualifier A: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka Test Series: Ollie Pope To Stand In As Captain For Injured Ben Stokes
  4. Bangladesh Tour Of India: First T20I Shifted From Dharamsala to Gwalior
  5. Pro Cricket League: Thisara Perera, Pawan Negi Onboarded For Inaugural Season
Football News
  1. Erik Ten Hag Reunited With Matthijs De Ligt At Manchester United After Bayern Munich Transfer Confirmed
  2. Cole Palmer Pens Chelsea Contract Extension Until 2033
  3. Football Transfers: RB Leipzig Announce Antonio Nusa Signing From Club Brugge
  4. Football Transfers: Bournemouth Confirm Julian Araujo Arrival From Barcelona
  5. EPL Transfers: Crystal Palace Chairman Only Willing To Sell Marc Guehi For 'Superstar Money'
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  3. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  4. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  5. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
Hockey News
  1. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  2. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  3. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  4. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  5. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. FORDA Calls Off Strike Over Kolkata Rape Murder After Meeting JP Nadda, Says ‘Safety Demands’ Met
  2. SC’s Reminder In Anti-terror Cases, Says ‘Bail Is Rule, Jail Is Exception’
  3. Delhi: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Rain In Next 2 Days; PWD Receives 27 Waterlogging Complaints
  4. 'No Legal Right': Bombay HC Says Sperm Or Egg Donor Cannot Claim To Be Biological Parent Of Child
  5. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Underway In Udhampur Forest Near Patnitop
Entertainment News
  1. Is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3' On The Cards? Here's What Anurag Kashyap Has To Say
  2. Javed Akhtar Announces New Collaboration With Salim Khan After Four Decades: Will Write One More Film Together
  3. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed
  5. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
US News
  1. 9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bananas
  2. Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?
  3. Could This $99 Necklace Be Your New Best Friend? Discover How AI Is Changing Companionship
  4. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  5. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
World News
  1. 'Mauritius Doesn't Permit Shell Companies': FSC Denies Hindenburg's Allegations Against SEBI Chief
  2. Bangladesh: In First Statement Since Ouster, Hasina Condoles Deaths, Condemns Insult To Mujibur
  3. Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia’s BNP To Hold Sit-in Across Country For 2 Days
  4. 9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bananas
  5. Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone