Real Madrid Vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action On TV And Online

Here's all you need know about the UEFA Super Cup live streaming, timing, team news and much more

The UEFA Super Cup will be contested between Real Madrid and Atalanta. Photo: X/9jafutballnews
Real Madrid and Atalanta will lock horns for the first European club trophy of the season in the UEFA Super Cup as the two sides meet on August 15, Thursday (IST). (More Football News)

Carlo Ancelotti's men defeated Borussia Dortmund in June to win the Champions League whereas Serie A side Atalanta stunned Bayer Leverkusen to win the Europa League in Dublin.

UEFA Super Cup usually has the winners of the Europa League take on Champions League in the final. This time, the big game will be contested in Warsaw as the Los Blancos start a new era with Kylian Mbappe leading the line.

All eyes will be on the Real Madrid team news as to see the Frenchman in action and have a first sight at the new No 9 after the latter's move to the Santiago Bernabeu after leaving Parc des Princes in the summer.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Real Madrid wins: 2

Draws: 0

Atalanta wins: 0

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When and what time is the Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 final?

The Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 final will be played on Thursday, August 15 at 12:30 AM IST.

Which venue will host the Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 final?

The National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland will host the Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 final.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 final Live in India?

The live streaming of Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 final will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. One can catch live telecast of the same on the Sony Sports network.

Will Kylian Mbappe play in the Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 final?

As of now there are no updates whether Kylian Mbappe will start in the Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 final.

