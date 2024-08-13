Football

How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts

Mbappe, who is all set to make his Real Madrid debut against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, draws an astronomical salary

Kylian Mbappe Joins Real Madrid FC Photo gallery_4
Kylian Mbappe poses with his parents and Florentino Perez | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas
info_icon

Real Madrid's star attraction Kylian Mbappe is raking in the moolah after joining the La Liga champions from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The French captain, who had become a free agent, took a pay cut to join Carlo Ancelotti's men, wherein he will link up with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu. (More Football News)

It is learned that Mbappe's monthly salary is higher than the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts of the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The French footballer will earn more than the combined salaries of Rohit and Kohli for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Rohit Sharma is the current ODI and Test captain of the Indian cricket team. - Photo: X | Cricket Talks
Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five

BY PTI

As per reports, the newest entrant to the Los Blancos family will wear the No. 9 shirt and earn around INR 285 crore in his first year at the Bernabeu. This literally means that Mbappe will draw INR 23.7 crores per month.

More than that, the 25-year-old will make INR 79 lakh daily and INR 5,846 in one minute at Real Madrid.

As per reports, Kohli and Rohit are in the top bracket of the highest-earners in Indian cricket. Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) have not revealed their actual contracts but reports state that Kohli and Rohit earn salaries worth INR 7 or more crores per year.

