Costa Rica Vs Paraguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 3 Game

Here is how you can watch Costa Rica Vs Paraguay Group D, Matchday 3 at Copa America 2024 in India and in other places of the world

Costa Rica are chasing a sixth football World Cup appearance, having previously qualified in 1990, 2002, 2006, 2014 and 2018 editions.
Costa Rica are all set for a must-win match as they take on Paraguay in their final group D match of the 2024 Copa America at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, July 3 (IST). (More Football News)

Los Ticos kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought goalless draw against tournament favorites Brazil, showcasing their defensive resilience. However, a disappointing loss in their second game against Colombia leaves them needing a victory and a favorable outcome in the other Group D match to potentially advance to the knockout stages.

Paraguay, meanwhile, have already been eliminated after suffering defeats to both Brazil and Colombia. However, they'll be looking to end their Copa America campaign on a positive note and potentially spoil Costa Rica's qualification hopes.

Costa Rica Vs Paraguay: Head To Head

It will mark the 10th time these two nations have faced off on the international stage. Interestingly, the rivalry boasts a remarkably even record. Both sides have secured three victories against each other, while the remaining three encounters ended in draws.

When to watch Costa Rica Vs Paraguay Group D, Matchday 3 at Copa America 2024 game?

The Costa Rica Vs Paraguay group D, matchday 3 at Copa America 2024 game will be played at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, July 3 at 6:30AM IST.

Where to watch Costa Rica Vs Paraguay Group D, Matchday 3 at Copa America 2024 game?

As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.

However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.

Squads

Paraguay

  • Goalkeepers: 1 - Carlos Coronel (New York Red Bulls), 12 - Alfredo Aguilar (Sportivo Luqueño), 22 - Rodrigo Morínigo (Libertad).

  • Defenders: 15 - Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras), 6 - Junior Alonso (Krasnodar), 5 - Fabián Balbuena (Dinamo Moscou), 3 - Omar Alderete (Getafe), 25 - Gustavo Velázquez (Newell's), 2 - Iván Ramírez (Libertad), 4 - Matías Espinoza (Libertad), 13 - Néstor Giménez (Libertad).

  • Midfielders: 14 - Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps), 26 - Hernesto Caballero (Libertad), 21 - Fabrizio Peralta (Cerro Porteño), 20 - Richard Sánchez (América), 23 - Mathías Villasanti (Grêmio), 16 - Matías Rojas (Inter Miami), 8 - Damián Bobadilla (São Paulo), 17 - Alejandro Romero Gamarra (Al Ain), 10 - Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United).

  • Forwards: 9 - Adam Bareiro (San Lorenzo), 18 - Alex Arce (LDU de Quito), 7 - Derlis González (Olimpia), 24 - Ramón Sosa (Talleres), 11 - Ángel Romero (Corinthians), 19 - Julio Enciso (Brighton).

Costa Rica

  • Goalkeepers: 1 - Kevin Chamorro (Saprissa), 23 - Patrick Sequeira (Ibiza), 18 - Aarón Cruz (Herediano).

  • Defenders 5 - Fernán Faerrón (Herediano), 6 - Julio Cascante (Austin FC), 2 - Gerald Taylor (Saprissa), 15 - Francisco Calvo (Juárez), 4 - Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), 8 - Joseph Mora (Saprissa), 22 - Haxzel Quirós (Herediano), 3 - Jeyland Mitchell (Alajuelense), 25 - Yeison Molina (Guanacasteca), 26 - Douglas Sequeira (Saprissa).

  • Midfielders: 10 - Brandon Aguilera (Bristol Rovers), 14 - Orlando Galo (Herediano), 20 - Josimar Alcócer (Westerlo), 11 - Ariel Lassister (CF Montreal), 13 - Jefferson Brenes (Saprissa), 16 - Alejandro Bran (Minnesota United).

  • Forwards: 9 - Manfred Ugalde (Spartak Moscou), 12 - Joel Campbell (Alajuelense), 7 - Anthony Contreras (Pafos), 19 - Kenneth Vargas (Hearts), 21 - Álvaro Zamora (Aris), 24 - Andy Rojas (Herediano),17 - Warren Madrigal (Saprissa).

