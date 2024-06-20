The 2024 edition of Copa America is nearly upon us. Defending champions Argentina will kickstart the tournament and their campaign with a clash against Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia (United States) on Thursday (June 20). Watch Copa America 2024 live all over the world. (More Football News)
As with any tournament involving him, all eyes will once again be on Lionel Messi, who will become Copa America's all-time record appearance-maker when he takes the field on Thursday (9pm in Buenos Aires).
The format of Copa America 2024 is this: A total of 16 teams will face off over 32 matches, that will be played in 14 venues across the USA. Each team will play the other three sides in its group once in a single round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-final stage. This will be followed by the semi-finals and the grand finale. The final will be played on July 14 in Miami.
This is the 48th edition of the Copa America and will witness 10 teams from CONMEBOL and six teams from CONCACAF, making it a quadrennial tournament in international football.
Live Streaming Details Of Copa America 2024
Where to watch Copa America 2024 matches all over the world on TV and online?
Below is the detailed list of broadcasters of Copa America 2024, in various countries/territories globally.
|Territory
|Broadcaster(s)
|Argentina
|Telefe, TyC Sports, DSports, Television Publica
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Austria
|Sportdigital
|Balkans
|Arena Sport
|Bangladesh
|T Sports
|Bolivia
|Unitel Bolivia
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo
|Bulgaria
|Max Sport
|Canada
|TSN (in English), RDS (in French)
|Chile
|Canal 13, Chilevision
|China
|CCTV
|Colombia
|Caracol, RCN, DSports
|Costa Rica
|Teletica
|Denmark
|Viaplay
|Estonia
|Viaplay
|Fiji
|FBC
|Finland
|Viaplay
|France
|L'Equipe
|Germany
|Sportdigital
|Greece
|ANT1
|Honduras
|Canal 11
|Hong Kong
|i-CABLE HOY
|Hungary
|Arena4
|Iceland
|Viaplay
|Indian subcontinent
|No broadcaster as of now
|Indonesia
|Emtek
|Ireland
|Premier Sports
|Israel
|Charlton
|Italy
|Sportitalia and Mola
|Japan
|Prime Video
|Latvia
|Viaplay
|Lithuania
|Viaplay
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|Norway
|Viaplay
|Pacific Islands
|Digicel
|Papua New Guinea
|NBC
|Panama
|RPC Television, TVMax
|Paraguay
|Unicanal, Telefuturo, SNT
|Peru
|America TV, DSports
|Poland
|Viaplay
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Romania
|Digi Sport
|Slovakia
|RTVS
|South Korea
|TVING
|Spain
|Movistar Plus+, CCMA
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|StarTimes Sports (English), Canal+ (French)
|Sweden
|Viaplay
|Switzerland
|Sportdigital
|Ukraine
|MEGOGO
|United Kingdom
|Premier Sports
|United States
|Fox Sports (English), TUDN (Spanish)
|Venezuela
|Eleven
|Vietnam
|K+, VTC, Next Media
Copa America 2024 Teams, Groups
Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada
Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica
Group C: USA, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia
Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica