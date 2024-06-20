Football

Copa America 2024 Live Streaming Worldwide: Where To Watch On TV And Online

A total of 16 teams will face off over 32 matches, that will be played in 14 venues across the United States of America. Here is how you can live stream Copa America 2024 and/or watch it on TV in various countries globally

Argentina wins Copa America 2021 title, file photo, AP
The 2024 edition of Copa America is nearly upon us. Defending champions Argentina will kickstart the tournament and their campaign with a clash against Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia (United States) on Thursday (June 20). Watch Copa America 2024 live all over the world. (More Football News)

As with any tournament involving him, all eyes will once again be on Lionel Messi, who will become Copa America's all-time record appearance-maker when he takes the field on Thursday (9pm in Buenos Aires).

The format of Copa America 2024 is this: A total of 16 teams will face off over 32 matches, that will be played in 14 venues across the USA. Each team will play the other three sides in its group once in a single round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-final stage. This will be followed by the semi-finals and the grand finale. The final will be played on July 14 in Miami.

Copa America 2024: Messi, Vinicius And Who? Check Out Top Golden Boot Contenders

BY Stats Perform

This is the 48th edition of the Copa America and will witness 10 teams from CONMEBOL and six teams from CONCACAF, making it a quadrennial tournament in international football.

Live Streaming Details Of Copa America 2024

Where to watch Copa America 2024 matches all over the world on TV and online?

Below is the detailed list of broadcasters of Copa America 2024, in various countries/territories globally.

Territory Broadcaster(s)
Argentina Telefe, TyC Sports, DSports, Television Publica
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sportdigital
Balkans Arena Sport
Bangladesh T Sports
Bolivia Unitel Bolivia
Brazil Grupo Globo
Bulgaria Max Sport
Canada TSN (in English), RDS (in French)
Chile Canal 13, Chilevision
China CCTV
Colombia Caracol, RCN, DSports
Costa Rica Teletica
Denmark Viaplay
Estonia Viaplay
Fiji FBC
Finland Viaplay
France L'Equipe
Germany Sportdigital
Greece ANT1
Honduras Canal 11
Hong Kong i-CABLE HOY
Hungary Arena4
Iceland Viaplay
Indian subcontinent No broadcaster as of now
Indonesia Emtek
Ireland Premier Sports
Israel Charlton
Italy Sportitalia and Mola
Japan Prime Video
Latvia Viaplay
Lithuania Viaplay
Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
Netherlands Viaplay
New Zealand TVNZ
Norway Viaplay
Pacific Islands Digicel
Papua New Guinea NBC
Panama RPC Television, TVMax
Paraguay Unicanal, Telefuturo, SNT
Peru America TV, DSports
Poland Viaplay
Portugal Sport TV
Romania Digi Sport
Slovakia RTVS
South Korea TVING
Spain Movistar Plus+, CCMA
Sub-Saharan Africa StarTimes Sports (English), Canal+ (French)
Sweden Viaplay
Switzerland Sportdigital
Ukraine MEGOGO
United Kingdom Premier Sports
United States Fox Sports (English), TUDN (Spanish)
Venezuela Eleven
Vietnam K+, VTC, Next Media

Copa America 2024 Teams, Groups

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

Group C: USA, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica

