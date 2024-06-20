The format of Copa America 2024 is this: A total of 16 teams will face off over 32 matches, that will be played in 14 venues across the USA. Each team will play the other three sides in its group once in a single round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-final stage. This will be followed by the semi-finals and the grand finale. The final will be played on July 14 in Miami.