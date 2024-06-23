Week Ahead, June 24-30: 2024 T20 World Cup Winner To Be Decided; Euros Knockouts Begin

The last week of June will see the Euros and the T20 World Cup both entering into the knockout stages. The stage where past credentials count for nothing and all that matters is what you do on that particular day. But these two are not the only competitions going on. (More Sports News)
There is much more to look out for sports enthusiasts as we end June.
Here is all major sporting action that will take place across arenas next week i.e. June 24-30.
Cricket
After two stages where teams fought in the round robin format, we finally have the knockouts in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The first semifinal takes place on Thursday (Friday IST) while the second begins the day after that.
And the best part is that all eight Super 8 teams are still in with a chance to advance to the knockouts and thus be two wins away from the trophy.
The title clash takes place on Saturday, June 29 in Barbados.
While Indian men fight hard in the Caribbean for the trophy, the women will also be on the field. The one-off Test against South Africa begins this Friday, June 28 in Chennai.
Elsewhere in women's cricket, West Indies who are in Sri Lanka play begin their 3-match T20I series from Monday, June 24. New Zealand Women also begin their tour to England with the three-match ODI series starting Wednesday, June 26.
Football
The two big continental trophies are on the line, one in America and the other in Europe.
By the weekend, the Round of 16 in the Euro 2024 will begin but the interesting action takes place before that. At the end of Matchday 2, only three teams, Germany, Spain and Portugal, have been able to confirm a place in last 16. 13 spots are still up for grabs and the Matchday 3 begins Sunday (Monday IST).
Defending champions Italy will be up against Croatia, England will face Slovenia as the race for the final 16 enters in the last stage.
While the tussle for Round of 16 places goes on in Germany, in the United States, Copa America will enter Matchday 2.
Both Brazil and Argentina will be in action and by the end of the week all teams in the tournament will have played two games.
Others
In Tennis, Wimbledon build-up begins with the Qualifying competition under way from Monday, June 24. The main tournament begins right a week after that.
Formula 1 lovers will have the Austrian Grand Prix taking place over the weekend while Moto GP fans also have action in the form of Dutch Grand Prix.
The 2024 Tour de France also kicks off in Florence, Italy on June 29, Friday.
Badminton fans can enjoy US Open action which begins from Tuesday, June 25 and ends on Sunday, June 30.