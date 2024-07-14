Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

Defending champions Argentina will face an upbeat Colombia in the final of the Copa America 2024 on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. (Streaming | More Football News)
The match takes place under the shadow of security concerns at the stadium and just a day after an assassination attempt on former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.
Argentina have a chance to win the Copa America for the 16th time, the most by a team, leaving behind Uruguay. The world champions have dominated the tournament so far and Colombia will face an uphill battle trying to stop their winning run.
Colombia which won their last Copa title in 2001 will try to break the drought in one of their biggest matches in recent memory. They are currently on an unbeaten run of 28 games, the longest current streak in men's international football.
Here are the three key battles that will play a big role in deciding the outcome of the Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia.
Lionel Messi vs Camilo Vargas
This will be the battle that will make or break the game for either teams. Messi will always be a danger in front of Colombia's goal. Messi's tournament has not gone as per as his sky-high standards but the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is a man of big moments.
Camilo Vargas will have the responsibility to douse the Messi fire. Vargas has been brilliant for Colombia keeping clean sheets in both quarterfinal and semifinal. If he can keep Messi quiet, that will be a big plus for Colombia.
Angel di Maria vs Jefferson Lerma
Di Maria scored the winner in the 2021 Copa America final against Brazil. He struck in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well. Now, in the last match of his career for Argentina, he will again try register his name on scoresheet. Not just in front of goal, but Di Maria will remain a threat by creating chances for his teammates too.
Colombia will pin their hopes on Jefferson Lerma to stop Di Maria. Known for his apt blocking and marking, Lerma would be tasked with keeping Di Maria in control.
James Rodriguez vs Rodrigo de Paul
The frontrunner in the race for the Player Of The Tournament, James Rodriguez will have to continue his form is Colombia are to do well in the final. With six assists in the tournament, he has surpassed Messi as the player with most assists in one Copa America edition.
Rodrigo de Paul will again be trusted in the midfield to break any play-making opportunities that Rodriguez will try to create. de Paul has done will in the tournament and if he manages to stifle Rodriguez, Colombia will be affected massively.