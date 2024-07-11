Lionel Messi and co will look to win back-to-back Copa America titles when they entertain Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 5:30 AM (IST). (More Football News)
The World Champions beat Canada in the semi-final by a 2-0 margin with Messi scoring his first goal of the tournament while Manchester City's Julian Alvarez scoring the opener.
La Albiceleste won't take Colombia lightly, who defeated Uruguay 1-0 in fiercely contested match despite going down to 10-men in the second-half.
Colombia have not lost in 28 games on the international stage as they James Rodriguez's Los Cafeteros look to put their winning streak on the line as they appear in their first final for 23 years.
Head-to-Head Record
Games won: 25
Games drawn: 8
Games lost: 9
Argentina Squad -
|Player
|Club (Country)
|No.
|Pos.
|Franco Armani
|River Plate (Argentina)
|1
|GK
|Ger�nimo Rulli
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|12
|GK
|Emiliano Martinez
|Aston Villa (England)
|23
|GK
|Lucas Martinez Quarta
|Fiorentina (Italy)
|2
|DF
|Nicolas Tagliafico
|Lyon (France)
|3
|DF
|Gonzalo Montiel
|Nottingham Forest (England)
|4
|DF
|German Pezzella
|Real Betis (Spain)
|6
|DF
|Marcos Acuna
|Sevilla (Spain)
|8
|DF
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham Hotspur (England)
|13
|DF
|Nicolas Otamendi
|Benfica (Portugal)
|19
|DF
|Lisandro Martinez
|Manchester United (England)
|25
|DF
|Nahuel Molina
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|26
|DF
|Leandro Paredes
|Roma (Italy)
|5
|MF
|Rodrigo De Paul
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|7
|MF
|Exequiel Palacios
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|14
|MF
|Giovani Lo Celso
|Tottenham Hotspur (England)
|16
|MF
|Guido Rodriguez
|Real Betis (Spain)
|18
|MF
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool (England)
|20
|MF
|Enzo Fernandez
|Chelsea (England)
|24
|MF
|Julian Alvarez
|Manchester City (England)
|9
|FW
|Lionel Messi (captain)
|Inter Miami (United States)
|10
|FW
|Angel Di Maria
|Benfica (Portugal)
|11
|FW
|Nicolas Gonzalez
|Fiorentina (Italy)
|15
|FW
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Manchester United (England)
|17
|FW
|Valentin Carboni
|Monza (Italy)
|21
|FW
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|22
|FW
Colombia Squad -
|Player
|Club (Country)
|No.
|Pos.
|Alvaro Montero
|Millonarios (Colombia)
|25
|GK
|Camilo Vargas
|Atlas (Mexico)
|12
|GK
|David Ospina
|Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia)
|1
|GK
|Deiver Machado
|Lens (France)
|26
|DF
|Davinson Sanchez
|Galatasaray (Turkiye)
|23
|DF
|Daniel Munoz
|Crystal Palace (England)
|21
|DF
|Johan Mojica
|Osasuna (Spain)
|17
|DF
|Yerry Mina
|Cagliari (Italy)
|13
|DF
|Santiago Arias
|Bahia (Brazil)
|4
|DF
|Jhon Lucumi
|Bologna (Italy)
|3
|DF
|Carlos Cuesta
|Genk (Belgium)
|2
|DF
|Yaser Asprilla
|Watford (England)
|22
|MF
|Juan Fernando Quintero
|Racing (Argentina)
|20
|MF
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace (England)
|16
|MF
|Mateus Uribe
|Al Sadd (Qatar)
|15
|MF
|Jhon Arias
|Fluminense (Brazil)
|11
|MF
|James Rodriguez (captain)
|Sao Paulo (Brazil)
|10
|MF
|Jorge Carrascal
|Dynamo Moscow (Russia)
|8
|MF
|Richard Rios
|Palmeiras (Brazil)
|6
|MF
|Kevin Castano
|Krasnodar (Russia)
|5
|MF
|Jhon Cordoba
|Krasnodar (Russia)
|24
|FW
|Rafael Santos Borre
|Internacional (Brazil)
|19
|FW
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth (England)
|18
|FW
|Jhon Duran
|Aston Villa (England)
|14
|FW
|Miguel Borja
|River Plate (Argentina)
|9
|FW
|Luis Diaz
|Liverpool (England)
|7
|FW
Here is how you can watch Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final in India and in other places of the world
When and where will the Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final match kick-off?
The Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final will kick off on Monday, July 15 (5:30 AM IST) at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Who are the managers of Argentina and Colombia, respectively at the Copa America 2024?
Argentina is managed by Lionel Scaloni whereas Colombia's manager is Nestor Gabriel Lorenzo.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final match?
There is no official telecast of the Copa America 2024 in India.
Where to live stream the Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final match?
There is no official live streaming for the Copa America 2024 in India.