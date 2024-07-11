Football

Argentina Vs Colombia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Final Live On TV And Online In India

Argentina will lock horns against Colombia in the final of the 2024 Copa America on Monday at 5:30 AM (IST) on Thursday, July 15. Here are the live streaming, venue and other details

Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in Copa America 2024 semifinal Photo: X/@copaamerica_eng
Lionel Messi and co will look to win back-to-back Copa America titles when they entertain Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 5:30 AM (IST). (More Football News)

The World Champions beat Canada in the semi-final by a 2-0 margin with Messi scoring his first goal of the tournament while Manchester City's Julian Alvarez scoring the opener.

La Albiceleste won't take Colombia lightly, who defeated Uruguay 1-0 in fiercely contested match despite going down to 10-men in the second-half.

Colombia have not lost in 28 games on the international stage as they James Rodriguez's Los Cafeteros look to put their winning streak on the line as they appear in their first final for 23 years.

Head-to-Head Record

Games won: 25

Games drawn: 8

Games lost: 9

Squads:

Argentina Squad -

Player Club (Country) No. Pos.
Franco Armani River Plate (Argentina) 1 GK
Ger�nimo Rulli Ajax (Netherlands) 12 GK
Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa (England) 23 GK
Lucas Martinez Quarta Fiorentina (Italy) 2 DF
Nicolas Tagliafico Lyon (France) 3 DF
Gonzalo Montiel Nottingham Forest (England) 4 DF
German Pezzella Real Betis (Spain) 6 DF
Marcos Acuna Sevilla (Spain) 8 DF
Cristian Romero Tottenham Hotspur (England) 13 DF
Nicolas Otamendi Benfica (Portugal) 19 DF
Lisandro Martinez Manchester United (England) 25 DF
Nahuel Molina Atletico Madrid (Spain) 26 DF
Leandro Paredes Roma (Italy) 5 MF
Rodrigo De Paul Atletico Madrid (Spain) 7 MF
Exequiel Palacios Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 14 MF
Giovani Lo Celso Tottenham Hotspur (England) 16 MF
Guido Rodriguez Real Betis (Spain) 18 MF
Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool (England) 20 MF
Enzo Fernandez Chelsea (England) 24 MF
Julian Alvarez Manchester City (England) 9 FW
Lionel Messi (captain) Inter Miami (United States) 10 FW
Angel Di Maria Benfica (Portugal) 11 FW
Nicolas Gonzalez Fiorentina (Italy) 15 FW
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United (England) 17 FW
Valentin Carboni Monza (Italy) 21 FW
Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan (Italy) 22 FW

Colombia Squad -

Player Club (Country) No. Pos.
Alvaro Montero Millonarios (Colombia) 25 GK
Camilo Vargas Atlas (Mexico) 12 GK
David Ospina Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia) 1 GK
Deiver Machado Lens (France) 26 DF
Davinson Sanchez Galatasaray (Turkiye) 23 DF
Daniel Munoz Crystal Palace (England) 21 DF
Johan Mojica Osasuna (Spain) 17 DF
Yerry Mina Cagliari (Italy) 13 DF
Santiago Arias Bahia (Brazil) 4 DF
Jhon Lucumi Bologna (Italy) 3 DF
Carlos Cuesta Genk (Belgium) 2 DF
Yaser Asprilla Watford (England) 22 MF
Juan Fernando Quintero Racing (Argentina) 20 MF
Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace (England) 16 MF
Mateus Uribe Al Sadd (Qatar) 15 MF
Jhon Arias Fluminense (Brazil) 11 MF
James Rodriguez (captain) Sao Paulo (Brazil) 10 MF
Jorge Carrascal Dynamo Moscow (Russia) 8 MF
Richard Rios Palmeiras (Brazil) 6 MF
Kevin Castano Krasnodar (Russia) 5 MF
Jhon Cordoba Krasnodar (Russia) 24 FW
Rafael Santos Borre Internacional (Brazil) 19 FW
Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth (England) 18 FW
Jhon Duran Aston Villa (England) 14 FW
Miguel Borja River Plate (Argentina) 9 FW
Luis Diaz Liverpool (England) 7 FW
Messi Closes In On Ronaldo's All-Time Record: Watch His First Goal Of Copa America 2024

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Here is how you can watch Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final in India and in other places of the world

When and where will the Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final match kick-off?

The Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final will kick off on Monday, July 15 (5:30 AM IST) at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Who are the managers of Argentina and Colombia, respectively at the Copa America 2024?

Argentina is managed by Lionel Scaloni whereas Colombia's manager is Nestor Gabriel Lorenzo.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final match?

There is no official telecast of the Copa America 2024 in India.

Where to live stream the Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final match?

There is no official live streaming for the Copa America 2024 in India.

