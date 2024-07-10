Lionel Messi finally opened his account in the 2024 Copa America as his goal played a part in Argentina's 2-0 win over Canada in the semifinal of the tournament. (More Football News)
The clinical performance takes Argentina to the final where they would meet the winner of the second semifinal clash between Uruguay and Colombia. The Albiceleste are aiming to win back-to-back Copa America titles and are also the world champions.
Canadian hopes of giving Argentina a shock exit and making their way to their maiden Copa America final were dashed in the 22nd minute as Julián Álvarez put Argentina ahead.
Canada's hopes of a comeback were given a jolt by Messi. An attempted clearance from Canada's Kone went straight to Argentina's Enzo Fernandez just inside the penalty box. Fernandez's shot right towards the goalkeeper was directed by Messi into the goal to give Argentina a 2-0 lead in the 51st minute.
The goal helped the Argentine cross Iran's Ali Daei. The Iranian footballer had 108 goals in his international career while Messi's semifinal strike put his tally at 109.
The record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is now only behind his long-time on-field rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker has 130 international goals in his glittering career and he still remains active.
Messi's semifinal goal was also his 14th in Copa Americas, leaving him just three behind the record for the tournament.
Argentina are unbeaten in the 2024 Copa America with five victories in five games. Their overall unbeaten streak now goes up to 10. Chasing a record 16th Copa America title, Argentina will face either Uruguay or Colombia in the final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.