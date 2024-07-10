Football

Messi Closes In On Ronaldo's All-Time Record: Watch His First Goal Of Copa America 2024

The goal in the Copa America semifinal against Canada helped Messi cross Iran's Ali Daei. The Iranian footballer had 108 goals in his international career while Messi's semifinal strike put his tally at 109

Lionel Messi, Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024, AP photo
Lionel Messi. Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

Lionel Messi finally opened his account in the 2024 Copa America as his goal played a part in Argentina's 2-0 win over Canada in the semifinal of the tournament. (More Football News)

The clinical performance takes Argentina to the final where they would meet the winner of the second semifinal clash between Uruguay and Colombia. The Albiceleste are aiming to win back-to-back Copa America titles and are also the world champions.

Canadian hopes of giving Argentina a shock exit and making their way to their maiden Copa America final were dashed in the 22nd minute as Julián Álvarez put Argentina ahead.

Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in Copa America 2024 semifinal - X/@copaamerica_eng
ARG 2-0 CAN, Copa America 2024 Semifinal: Messi Strike Leads Argentina Into Final

BY Associated Press

Canada's hopes of a comeback were given a jolt by Messi. An attempted clearance from Canada's Kone went straight to Argentina's Enzo Fernandez just inside the penalty box. Fernandez's shot right towards the goalkeeper was directed by Messi into the goal to give Argentina a 2-0 lead in the 51st minute.

The goal helped the Argentine cross Iran's Ali Daei. The Iranian footballer had 108 goals in his international career while Messi's semifinal strike put his tally at 109.

The record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is now only behind his long-time on-field rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker has 130 international goals in his glittering career and he still remains active.

Messi's semifinal goal was also his 14th in Copa Americas, leaving him just three behind the record for the tournament.

Argentina are unbeaten in the 2024 Copa America with five victories in five games. Their overall unbeaten streak now goes up to 10. Chasing a record 16th Copa America title, Argentina will face either Uruguay or Colombia in the final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: England Moving On From Anderson To Boost Ashes Hopes, Says Stokes
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar Reveals India's Secret To Bowling Success
  3. England Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. James Anderson Retirement: The Numbers Behind A Legendary Career As Retirement Looms
  5. Gautam Gambhir: The Man With Capabilities To Light Up A Frozen Lake, Now Heads Indian Cricket
Football News
  1. Marc Cucurella Targeted By Angry German Fans During Spain Vs France, Euro 2024 SF Match - Know The Reason
  2. Messi Closes In On Ronaldo's All-Time Record: Watch His First Goal Of Copa America 2024
  3. ESP Vs FRA Semi-Final: Fan Invasion Leaves Alvaro Morata Injured At UEFA Euro 2024 - WATCH
  4. ARG 2-0 CAN, Copa America 2024 Semifinal: Messi Strike Leads Argentina Into Final
  5. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro Semifinal: What A GOAL! Lamine Yamal Surpasses Pele To Create History - Watch
Tennis News
  1. Taylor Fritz Vs Lorenzo Musetti, QF 4 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Sinner Vs Medvedev, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Crashes Out As World No.5 Prevails In Epic - Data Debrief
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Pedro Cachin, Challenger Braunschweig Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Vekic Vs Sun, Wimbledon 2024: Croatian Fights Back To Beat Qualifier Into Last Four - Data Debrief
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Alex De Minaur, QF 3 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In A First, Finance Ministry Allows IRS Officer To Get Name, Gender Changed In Official Records
  2. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE Updates: 18 Killed In UP Bus Accident; SC To Review Same-Sex Marriage Verdict
  3. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  4. Climate Change: A Crisis Of Inequality
  5. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
Entertainment News
  1. Vicky Kaushal Reveals How Wife Katrina Kaif Reacted When She Saw His Moves In 'Tauba Tauba' Song
  2. 'Bad Newz' Song 'Jaanam' Out: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri Show Sensuous Chemistry In The 'Hottest' Track Of The Year
  3. Did Prasanth Varma Target Ranveer Singh With His 'Rejection' Post? Here's What The 'HanuMan' Director Has To Say
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin On People Finding First Half Of The Film 'Slow': It's Very Valid
  5. Varun Dhawan To Kickstart Shooting For Dad David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com This Week: Report
US News
  1. Pennsylvania Unveils New License Plate And Welcome Signs To Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
  2. McDonald's Introduces Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry And These New Summer Menu Items
  3. Top 10 Most Expensive Cities In The US: Manhattan Leads The List With Sky-High Living Costs
  4. Memphis Church's Chicken Employee Fatally Shot By Drive-Thru Customer: Suspect At Large
  5. Top 7 Visa-Free Destinations For American Travelers In 2024
World News
  1. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  2. PM Keir Starmer Welcomes UK's 'Most Diverse Parliament'; Rishi Sunak Takes Charge As Interim Opposition Leader
  3. COP, Anthropogenic, Solastalgia...What?
  4. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  5. Pennsylvania Unveils New License Plate And Welcome Signs To Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia After ANI's Plea
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9: NIA Team To Help JK Police In Kathua Terror Attack Probe; CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar In NEET Paper Leak Case
  8. Sports News Highlights: Gautam Gambhir Replaces Rahul Dravid As India Head Coach; IND-W Beat RSA-W By 10 Wickets