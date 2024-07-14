Football

Donald Trump Assassination Attempt: A Look At Security Situation At Copa America Final

Here we take a look at the security situation at the Copa America final which takes place at the Hardrock Stadium in Miami, Florida

Copa America final, Donald Trump assassination attempt, Argentina vs Colombia, ap photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, and Rodrigo De Paul, left, do drills as they train for the Copa America soccer final Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Miami. Argentina plays Colombia in the final Sunday. Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
info_icon

An assassination attempt on the former United States President Donald Trump has shaken the world. Trump was hit around his right ear by a bullet during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (Sunday morning IST). The hit comes just a day before the Copa America 2024 final. (More Football News)

One person attending the rally was killed while two others were injured in the attack. The attacker was shot dead. FBI has declared that the agencies were investigating the case as an assassination attempt. Trump, the Republican candidate for the upcoming US elections, is doing fine.

Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally - | Photo: X/AP
On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally

BY Outlook Web Desk

The attack has come just a day before the Copa America 2024 final where a Lionel Messi-led Argentina will be facing Colombia. The tournament has been marred by fan violence with scenes getting ugly during the Uruguay-Colombia semifinal. Both Argentine and Colombian sides have raised concerns on the security arrangements in the lead up to the final.

Here we take a look at the security situation at the Copa America final which takes place at the Hardrock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Security concerns ahead of the Copa America final

Bielsa defended the Uruguay players' actions - null
Copa America 2024: Bielsa Defends Uruguay Players After Clashes With Colombia Fans

BY Stats Perform

Uruguay players had to enter the stands after fans went wild near the team's dugout following their loss to Colombia in the semifinal. Uruguay players said that they had to so in order to keep their families out of harm's way. Security officials arrived late to the scene to control the crowd.

“It’s a total disaster,” said Uruguay skipper Jose Gimenez. “There wasn’t a single police officer. They showed up half an hour later. A disaster."

“I’m concerned about what could happen tomorrow,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said on the match eve.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez expressed similar concern, calling for the tournament to “reinforce security” for the final.

Will there be added security for the Copa America final?

Reports published before the Trump assassination attempt did not suggest that any addition security will be there. However, CONMEBOL, the football governing body in South America, has taken some precautionary steps.

Organisers on Saturday announced that no one will be allowed to be around the venue of the final, the Hard Rock Stadium, on match day. Watch parties will also be not allowed outside the stadium or in the parking lot.

Moreover, all games involving Messi have an additional layer of security and the final will have the same.

