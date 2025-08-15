La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming: Streaming Platform FanCode Collaborates With Fabrizio Romano For Independence Day Launch

A rally cry for Indian fans, Fabrizio Romano’s iconic “Here We Go!” signals the start of a new era of La Liga coverage. A major milestone in FanCode’s mission to grow the football ecosystem in India, according to the release, is partnering with the most trusted voice in football. The streaming platform says it will strengthen its mission to deepen India’s connection with the global game, expanding its football audience and cementing itself as the go-to destination for premium sports streaming.