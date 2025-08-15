La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming: Streaming Platform FanCode Collaborates With Fabrizio Romano For Independence Day Launch

The home of European giants Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atletico de Madrid, and Sevilla FC returns back to India. Here's the latest development in Spanish La Liga streaming and telecast

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:

La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
La Liga Soccer Match: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
This Independence Day, Indian football fans have more than one reason to celebrate; La Liga returns once again for a brand new season. All the matches from Spain's top-flight football league will be streamed live and exclusively on FanCode in India.

Partnering with world-renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano to announce the highly anticipated kick-off, this is the first time the entire La Liga season will be streamed live in India, bringing global superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Antoine Griezmann, Nico Williams, and many more ever closer to the country.

The timing of the launch is no coincidence - Independence Day is about freedom, and according to a release, FanCode is giving fans the freedom to choose how, when, and where they experience the beautiful game.

A rally cry for Indian fans, Fabrizio Romano’s iconic “Here We Go!” signals the start of a new era of La Liga coverage. A major milestone in FanCode’s mission to grow the football ecosystem in India, according to the release, is partnering with the most trusted voice in football. The streaming platform says it will strengthen its mission to deepen India’s connection with the global game, expanding its football audience and cementing itself as the go-to destination for premium sports streaming.

Often regarded as the most reliable source for football transfers, Fabrizio Romano is a 32-year-old independent Italian sports journalist. Born and raised in Naples, Romano's first break was reportedly that of Mauro Icardi, from Barcelona B to Sampdoria in 2011. And he continues to announce, “Here We Go!” for some of football's biggest moves.

Girona face visiting Rayo Vallecano at Estadi Montilivi on Friday (August 15, 2025) in the 2025-26 season opening fixture.

