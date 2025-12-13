FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna Live Score, La Liga 2025-25: La Blaugrana Aim To Extent Lead On Top Of Points Table

FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Score: Recent Form
FC Barcelona: L, W, W, W, W
Osasuna: L, L, D, W, W
FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Score: Injury News
FC Barcelona injuries: Pablo Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Dani Olmo
Osasuna injuries: Iker Benito
FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Score: Los Rojillos Playing XI
Starting XI: Herrera (GK), Herrando, Torro, Moncayola, Aimar, Budimir, Victor M.V, Boyomo, Abel Bretones, Catena and Arguibude
Substitutes: Aitor Fernandez, Valentin Rosier, Asier Osambela, Moi Gomez, Iker Munoz, Ruben Garcia, Raul Garcia de Haro, Kike Barja and Sheraldo Becker
FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Score: Barca Playing XI
Starting XI: Joan Garcia (GK), Jules Kounde, Pao Cubarsi, Balde, Martin, Pedri, Eric Garcia, Rashford, Torres, Raphinha (C) and Yamal
Substitutes: Marc-André Ter Stegen, Diego Kochen, Jofre Torrents, Andreas Christensen, Fermín López, Dro Fernández, Marc Bernal, Tomás Marqués, Marc Casadó, Frenkie de Jong, Roony Bardghji, Robert Lewandowski
FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Score: Los Rojillos In Desperate Need Of 3 Points
CA Osasuna are in desperate need of points today against FC Barcelona to go higher in the table and remain out of the relegation zone, where Girona, Oviedo and Levante are stranding with 15, 10 and 9 points respectively.
FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna, Matchday 16
Venue: Spotify Camp Nou Stadium, Barcelona
Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025
Time: 11:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: FanCode app/website
FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello everyone. This is the start of our live coverage of FC Barcelona's home fixture against CA Osasuna at the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium. The match begins from 11:00PM (IST) onwards, so stay tuned for all the real-time updates and scores.