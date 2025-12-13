FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna Live Score, La Liga 2025-25: La Blaugrana Aim To Extent Lead On Top Of Points Table

FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna Live Score, La Liga 2025-25: Important fixture for the Blaugrana, who will be aiming to extend their lead on top of the points table and put more pressure on arch-rivals Real Madrid, who are placed second. Follow our live blog for real-time updates, scores and more

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
2024-25 La Liga Soccer Osasuna and Barcelona Photo gallery_6
La Liga 2024-25, Osasuna and Barcelona: Barcelona's Pau Victor celebrates scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the match between FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna on matchday 16 of the 2025-26 La Liga season. The Blaugrana, who are at the summit of the points table, will be aiming to extend their lead to 7 points off second-placed Real Madrid. Barcelona have won back-to-back 4 matches after suffering a 3-0 defeat to the hands of Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge on UEFA Champions League matchday 5. The league leaders are coming on the back of a bumper 5-3 win against Real Betis on the previous matchday before beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 earlier this week. They have struggled for consistency in La Liga, however, they arrive in Barcelona with a boost, securing back-to-back wins in their last two matches across all competitions.
LIVE UPDATES

FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Score: Recent Form

FC Barcelona: L, W, W, W, W

Osasuna: L, L, D, W, W

FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Score: Injury News 

FC Barcelona injuries: Pablo Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Dani Olmo

Osasuna injuries: Iker Benito

FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Score: Los Rojillos Playing XI 

Starting XI: Herrera (GK), Herrando, Torro, Moncayola, Aimar, Budimir, Victor M.V, Boyomo, Abel Bretones, Catena and Arguibude

Substitutes: Aitor Fernandez, Valentin Rosier, Asier Osambela, Moi Gomez, Iker Munoz, Ruben Garcia, Raul Garcia de Haro, Kike Barja and Sheraldo Becker

FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Score: Barca Playing XI 

Starting XI: Joan Garcia (GK), Jules Kounde, Pao Cubarsi, Balde, Martin, Pedri, Eric Garcia, Rashford, Torres, Raphinha (C) and Yamal

Substitutes: Marc-André Ter Stegen, Diego Kochen, Jofre Torrents, Andreas Christensen, Fermín López, Dro Fernández, Marc Bernal, Tomás Marqués, Marc Casadó, Frenkie de Jong, Roony Bardghji, Robert Lewandowski

FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Score: Los Rojillos In Desperate Need Of 3 Points

CA Osasuna are in desperate need of points today against FC Barcelona to go higher in the table and remain out of the relegation zone, where Girona, Oviedo and Levante are stranding with 15, 10 and 9 points respectively.

FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna, Matchday 16

  • Venue: Spotify Camp Nou Stadium, Barcelona

  • Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

  • Time: 11:00 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: FanCode app/website

FC Barcelona Vs CA Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello everyone. This is the start of our live coverage of FC Barcelona's home fixture against CA Osasuna at the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium. The match begins from 11:00PM (IST) onwards, so stay tuned for all the real-time updates and scores.

Published At:
