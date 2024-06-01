Cricket

USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 1, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

The T20 World Cup 2024 season opener between the United States and Canada will be hosted by the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, June 2. The biggest-ever T20 World Cup will also have an opening ceremony that will be held in Guyana before the second game

X | USA Cricket
The USA Cricket Team celebrates its 2nd T20I match win over Canada on April 9, Wednesday 2024 in Houston USA. Photo: X | USA Cricket
info_icon

The T20 World Cup 2024 season opener between the United States and Canada will be hosted by the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, June 2. The biggest-ever T20 World Cup will also have an opening ceremony that will be held in Guyana before the second game. (More Cricket News)

The United States, led by Monank Patel will look to dominate Canada on the biggest stage of them all as they have done historically winning five of the seven encounters between the sides.

However, Canada will be confident, looking for a win in their campaign opener after defeating Nepal in one of their warm-up fixtures. 

Live streaming details of USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Match 1:

When is USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Match 1?

The T20 World Cup curtain raiser between co-hosts United States and Canada will be on Sunday, June 2 at 6:00 AM at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. 

Where to watch USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Match 1?

The live telecast of the USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup season opener will be on Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Squads

United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi. Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. When Two Men Came Knocking
  2. A Dream Of Settlement
  3. Flood Alert Issued For Kerala, Assam Due To Two Cyclonic Systems | Details
  4. Gujarat: Girl Serious As SUV Driven By Minor Boy Hits Her
  5. Karnataka Court Calls On Rahul Gandhi To Appear On June 7 In Defamation Case
Entertainment News
  1. Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As ‘Pavitra Rishta’ Completes 15 Years: Will Always Be Thankful For Him
  2. Why Are Distributors Not Buying Trump’s Biopic Film Even After Receiving Great Reviews At Cannes?
  3. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  4. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  5. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
Sports News
  1. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Visitors Dismiss Steven Taylor In First Over
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Real Madrid Win Champions League; Djokovic Enters French Open Rd 4
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open: World No. 1 Digs Deep To Enter Round Of 16
  4. Old Lady Spurn Super League: Juventus Request To Re-join European Club Association
  5. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Champions League Win 'The Best Night Of My Life' - Bellingham
World News
  1. Every Nature Lover Must Visit These Countries For A Perfect 'Green' Holiday
  2. Why Are Distributors Not Buying Trump’s Biopic Film Even After Receiving Great Reviews At Cannes?
  3. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  4. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  5. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: SKM Crosses Halfway Mark, Ahead In 26 Seats
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Election 2024 Results LIVE: BJP Ahead In 21 Assembly Seats, NPP And PPA In 2
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Visitors Dismiss Steven Taylor In First Over