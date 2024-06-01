USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 1, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

The T20 World Cup 2024 season opener between the United States and Canada will be hosted by the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, June 2. The biggest-ever T20 World Cup will also have an opening ceremony that will be held in Guyana before the second game. (More Cricket News)
The United States, led by Monank Patel will look to dominate Canada on the biggest stage of them all as they have done historically winning five of the seven encounters between the sides.
However, Canada will be confident, looking for a win in their campaign opener after defeating Nepal in one of their warm-up fixtures.
Live streaming details of USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Match 1:
When is USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Match 1?
The T20 World Cup curtain raiser between co-hosts United States and Canada will be on Sunday, June 2 at 6:00 AM at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
Where to watch USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Match 1?
The live telecast of the USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup season opener will be on Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Squads
United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.
Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi. Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar