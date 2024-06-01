Cricket

USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 1 Prediction: Who Will Win, Fantasy 11, Pitch Report, Weather - All You Need To Know

Who Will Win USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 1? Check Here

USA squad for T20 World Cup 2024
The T20 World Cup finally kicks off with co-hosts and debutants USA set to clash with neighbours Canada in Dallas on Saturday, June 1. (More Cricket News)

The two teams had played a five-match T20I series in April to test their preparations for the World Cup. USA had earned a thumping 4-0 win in the series with one match getting abandoned. All the matches of that series were played in Dallas where the two teams will meet each other in the tournament opener.

USA will be high on confidence entering into this game after having earned a 2-1 T20I series victory over Bangladesh, their first ever against a Test playing nation.

USA Vs Canada Head To Head

USA have a 4-2 lead against Canada with one match getting tied which was won by the US in Super Over. One match was also abandoned.

USA Vs Canada Squads

United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Shayan Jahangir

Canada Squad: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Rayyan Pathan, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dilpreet Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Junaid Siddiqui, Pargat Singh, Nikhil Dutta, Kaleem Sana

USA Vs Canada Predicted XI

Canada: Navneet Dhaliwal, Aaron Johnson, Pargat Singh, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Kaleem Sana, Nikhil Dutta, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon

USA: Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh, Andries Gous, Nostush Kenjige/Shadley Van Schalkwyk

USA Vs Canada Fantasy 11

Monank Patel, Steven Taylor (c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Aaron Jones, Dilpreet Singh, Corey Anderson (vc), Saad Zafar, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nikhil Dutta, Harmeet Singh

USA Vs Canada Weather Report

Clouds are expected in the sky with the temperature around 30 degree Celsius during the match time. Chances of precipitation in Dallas are around 10%.

USA Vs Canada Pitch Report

In MLC last season, the ground saw middling scores but with this being a bigger tournament the pitch could be a batting friendly one.

USA Vs Canada Who Will Win

USA start as outright favourites for the game.

